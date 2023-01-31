Biden could launch Presidential bid for 2024 after State of the Union Address — But a DOJ probe could overshadow this

After delivering the State of the Union Address, President Biden could potentially announce his candidacy for president in 2024. However, a DOJ investigation might obscure the possibility.

President of the United States Joe Biden. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

United States President Biden's possible announcement for re-election bid in 2024 could be overshadowed by a Department of Justice investigation into the documents found at his residence.

The outcome of the probe and Hunter Biden's ongoing investigations, which are currently under way, could impact the president's political future and shape the public perception of his administration.

As he prepares to deliver his State of the Union address, all eyes are already on him, and his son's legal issues continue to make news and, without a doubt, will impact his campaign trails.

Then there's an issue with the classified documents found at his residence on separate occasions, which led to Republicans hammering him over this.

Because if we are being honest, it is a violation of the law to store classified information with you in an unauthorized location knowingly. The president said he was surprised, but the GOP clearly do not believe him.

It seems like Biden's own pointed criticisms of Trump's handling of secret intelligence are now coming back to haunt him, and they leave him vulnerable to accusations of hypocrisy.

Republicans have slammed the media for downplaying claims of documents found at Biden's house, but they have been harsh on former President Donald Trump's handling of confidential information.

After President Biden's counsel found the initial classified documents at the beginning of November, more searches were conducted, which led to additional documents that were of interest to federal officials being found.

President Biden's documents should have the utmost importance and be of serious concern whether we all like it or not, whether one is a Democrat or a Republican.

Both cases will put Attorney General Merrick Garland's passionate focus on "equal justice under the law" to the test, determining whether the same rules apply to everyone.