DeSantis condemned for banning African American studies for Florida schools ahead of Black History Month

Ahead of Black History Month, the Black American communities have taken to the internet to slam Governor DeSantis for his decision to prohibit African American studies in Florida schools.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has come under heavy criticism for banning African American studies in the state's schools just ahead of Black History Month.

The move sparked outrage among educators and civil rights groups, who argue that the ban is a blatant attempt to erase the contributions and experiences of African Americans from the state's history curriculum.

The decision that Governor DeSantis made to prohibit the teaching of Advancement Placement (AP) for African American Studies in all schools in the state of Florida has been met with widespread criticism.

Many see the ban as part of a broader pattern of attacks on critical race theory and efforts to whitewash American history.

Governor DeSantis' administration rejected the proposal for a new African American Studies course by writing a letter to the College Board, and the news was not taken lightly on social media.

The Florida Department of Education wrote in a letter to Brian Barnes, senior director of the College Board Florida Partnership:

The content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value. The content of this course is significantly lacking educational value".

Florida has banned schools from teaching "critical race theory," which aims to understand racism in the United States.

Critical race theory can be explained as an academic discipline that has been around for several decades and investigates systemic racism in the United States.

The experts on the subject have said it is not taught in elementary or high schools, but opposition to the concept has become a rallying cry for Republicans.