Trump says DeSantis is his debt for having helped him capture the GOP nomination for Governor in 2018

Victor

Trump made a suggestion that DeSantis owed him gratitude for assisting him in winning the nomination for Governor of the Republican Party in 2018.

Former United States President Donald Trump.

Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis owed him for his support in securing his nomination for Governor on the Republican ticket in 2018.

Basically, Trump implied that Governor DeSantis owed him more than gratitude for assisting him in securing the Republican nomination back in 2018 when this Florida leader ran for midterms.

The former president also mentioned the role he played in DeSantis' mansion in Tallahassee and indirectly recommended that this Governor forego a run for the White House.

Trump said this to reporters:

So, then when I hear he might run, I consider that very disloyal. But it’s not about loyalty – but to me it is, it's always about loyalty – but for a lot of people, it's not about loyalty".

This is not the first time Trump takes aim at Governor DeSantis, at some point, he also said he knows more about DeSantis than anyone other than perhaps the Governor's wife, Casey, and he promised to unleash all of that if he attempts to run for the Republican nomination in 2024.

The former president's attacks on Governor DeSantis have not slowed, and columnists have said that this is probably because he feels under siege.

The feud has been unnecessarily intense, in a way that it even overshadowed Governor DeSantis' last days of campaigning following Trump's referring to the Florida governor as "Ron DeSanctimonious".

Those comments were made while Trump presented polling figures that showed him substantially ahead of DeSantis in a prospective contest against DeSantis in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

This was also the former president's first direct attack on DeSantis, marking a new phase in their competition for who will lead the party. And it came after months of subtle barbs that showed a growing rivalry between the two of them.

The tension between these two Republican heavyweights has been at it since DeSantis refused to rule out the possibility of facing Trump in a GOP primary if he were to launch a presidential bid.

