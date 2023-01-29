Exclusive: About 305,000 people applied for Biden's Student Loan program — But the State filed papers opposing this plan

Approximately 305,000 individuals in Missouri have submitted applications for Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. However, the state has taken legal action by filing papers opposing this initiative.

President of the United States Joe Biden. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Around 305,000 Missouri individuals who submitted applications for the Student Loan Forgiveness program introduced by President Joe Biden were approved, but the state has taken a stance against it by filing papers against the program.

The Republican-controlled states participating in the lawsuit against President Biden's administration over the Student Loan Cancellation program are of the opinion that it will prevent their governments from collecting future taxes.

These Republican-controlled state participated in a lawsuit against President Biden's administration over the Student Loan Cancellation program along with several other GOP states.

They hold the belief that implementing this program will restrict their government's ability to gather future taxes and could potentially hinder the state's financial stability.

Among some states challenging this plan, we have Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, South Carolina and many more, and state leaders are not going down without a fight.

Since the program to erase student loans was launched in August, the Biden administration has been forced to contend with a number of legal challenges to the program.

The Justice Department rejected the legal challenges that were brought forward by those states that challenged this program and also maintained that those Republican-Led states did not have a basis for challenging the decision in court in the first place.

However, this program had already been put on pause because of a separate legal challenge, but the administration had continued to collect applications and had received 26 million of them up to this point.

President Biden, though, argued before the Supreme Court that he did not require additional authorization from Congress for the Student Loan Cancellation program because he acted within the scope of his executive authority.

The President submitted a brief to the United States Supreme Court asking the court to uphold its decision to forgive hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans.

His administration maintained that it acted within its executive authority and did not require new congressional authorization, a submitted brief has shown.

The Biden administration recently called out those Republican-led states for their role in preventing the implementation of the president's key plan to cancel federal student loans.

Since the case has reached the Supreme Court at this point, the future of the case in the legal system is uncertain, but a decision may be made after a period of many months.