Biden takes a small but noticeable hit in polling after classified documents controversy

President Biden's approval drops slightly in polls following his name being marred in classified document controversy and some of the stories related to his son Hunter.

President of the United States Joe Biden. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

United States President Joe Biden's approval rating has recently taken a slight dip in polling following a controversy involving classified documents, which led to Republicans hammering his administration.

The classified documents controversy, including the president's son Hunter's ongoing probe, created some negative public perception of the president, causing his numbers to drop slightly.

This recent development may indicate that the public is paying close attention to how President Biden handles both scenarios and could impact his overall approval in the coming weeks, coupled with the border crisis.

In the first month of 2023, President Biden was at the center of attention due to the finding of sensitive documents at his house in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an office he utilized after leaving the vice Presidency in Washington, D.C.

Since then, his political status has taken minor but discernible damage in the polls, while former President Donald Trump looks to have halted the decline in Republican primary polls following the party's bad showing in the midterm elections.

As a result of his predecessor, Trump's inability to step aside from the spotlight, President Biden's political standing has improved dramatically throughout the past few years.

Trump's low approval rating is one of the reasons that President Biden's Democratic Party had one of the best midterm elections for a party that controlled the White House last fall.

The peak of people looking for President Biden on the internet in relation to Trump occurred around the beginning of September 2021, immediately after the United States had pulled its last soldiers out of Afghanistan.

It is important to note that particular time stamp since it occurred at the same time as a decline in Biden's approval rating from which he has not yet recovered.

Since that time, an average of polls has shown that President Biden's approval rating is lower than his disapproval rating. As a result of these new reports, the president is currently receiving criticism from lawmakers on both the left and the right.