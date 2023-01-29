Exclusive: DeSantis is reportedly laying foundation for a presidential run announcement

Victor

Governor DeSantis is allegedly setting the stage for a potential run for the Presidency in 2024, following recent moves occurring behind the scenes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sqn18_0kVYLfIq00
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is rumored to be laying the groundwork for a potential presidential bid announcement to win a GOP nomination in 2024.

The Governor has reportedly been actively making political moves and building a strong network, leading many to believe that he has aspirations beyond his current role as Governor.

According to two Republicans who have knowledge of the conversations, advisers to Governor DeSantis are actively preparing for the possibility that he will run for president, but no announcement has been set yet.

These Republicans reportedly described meetings and preliminary staffing moves as the latest indication that DeSantis is laying the groundwork for a national campaign. Another Republican who was in on the conversation corroborated this but chose to speak on condition of anonymity.

DeSantis is widely regarded as a formidable potential challenger to former president Donald Trump, who has just kickstarted his campaign since announcing his candidacy in November.

Recent polls have shown Governor DeSantis pulling ahead of Trump, including one released this week that had the Governor leading the ex-president among likely Republican primary voters in New Hampshire.

  • It is important to note that other polls have shown a tie between the two candidates.

A Wall Street Journal survey showed that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had a lead over Trump of 52% to 38%. And Fox News reported on a USA Today/Suffolk University poll that showed Trump had only 33% compared to DeSantis' 56%.

Following this, the former president unleashed his fury on both media houses, saying that they had been wrong about him in the past from the time he announced his first run for the White House.

Republican voters are going through a huge turmoil over the harsh decision of not knowing if they are going to stick by the former president or the Florida Governor.

For starters, Governor Ron DeSantis has been picking up steam in GOP politics for months and is widely considered to be a popular contender for the party's presidential nomination in 2024.

However, Trump's influence over party officials is undiminished, and even without Twitter, his ability to command media attention is still unparalleled, and he would probably give DeSantis a tough time in the primary race.

As such, challenging Trump at the Primaries, should the 2024 elections be a fight-off between him and Trump, will be the most intense and divided the GOPs have ever been.

# Ron DeSantis# Donald Trump# Republicans# White House# Elections

Comments / 203

