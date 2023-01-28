Hundreds of thousands of borrowers in states challenging Biden's Student Loan forgiveness plan were approved

In the states that challenged President Biden's plan to cancel student loans, hundreds of thousands of students were approved for relief before the courts stopped the plan.

President of the United States Joe Biden. Photo by Matt Bargar / Flickr

Hundreds of thousands of borrowers in states who challenged United States President Joe Biden's plan to cancel student loans were approved for relief before the program was stopped by the courts.

The president's administration revealed this on Friday as they called out those Republican-led states for their role in preventing the implementation of the president's key plan to cancel federal student loans.

The Republican-controlled states participating in the lawsuit against President Biden's administration over the Student Loan Cancellation program are of the opinion that it will prevent their governments from collecting future taxes.

The Biden administration was almost immediately confronted with the possibility of legal challenges to its plans, and Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Carolina are the states that are challenging this program.

President Biden specifically mentioned the state of Missouri when he condemned the blocking, as this state has an estimated number of 305,000 borrowers who were approved.

Conservative attorneys, Republican lawmakers, and business-oriented groups asserted that President Biden was exceeding his authority by taking such sweeping action without the approval of Congress.

But President Biden argued before the Supreme Court that he did not require additional authorization from Congress for the Student Loan Cancellation program because he acted within the scope of his executive authority.

The Republican attorneys general who filed their lawsuit on behalf of their respective states argues in their lawsuit that the forgiveness program violates the Administrative Procedures Act.

This act details how federal agencies should make regulations in order to guarantee that executive branch policies are well-reasoned and explained.

The President submitted a brief to the United States Supreme Court asking the court to rescind its decision to halt the program and allow his administration to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans.

The legal path that lies ahead is unclear as the matter has now reached the Supreme Court, but it may be addressed over several months.