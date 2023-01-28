Exclusive: Republicans who defended Trump launched an investigation into DOJ's handling of Biden's classified documents

Republicans who defended Donald Trump's handling of classified documents launched an investigation into the Justice Department's handling of improperly stored classified documents possessed by President Biden.

Former President Donald Trump and current President of the United States Joe Biden. Photo by Andrea Widburg / Flickr

This investigation comes as Trump is already the subject of a separate federal criminal investigation into allegations that he mishandled classified information after leaving office.

There are two specific details pertaining to both cases:

In Biden's case, the president's legal team informed the National Archives and the Justice Department about discovering a few documents at a think tank in Washington and later at Biden's residence in Wilmington.

In Trump's case, the National Archives worked hard for more than a year to get all of the records that the former president had kept for himself and were unsuccessful. When Trump finally gave 15 boxes to the National Archives in January 2022, officials found that the documents contained sensitive information.

After the case was sent to the Justice Department, Trump's lawyers gave the department more documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and said there were no more documents on the property.

It turned out that wasn't true. In the end, the FBI was able to get another 13,000 documents from the estate. About 100 of these were marked "classified."

President Biden asserts that he was unaware that the documents were located at his previous office and that he did not become aware of their existence until his own lawyers informed the White House council office of their existence.

Republicans, on the other hand, believe that there could be more to the story; as such, they want to unravel every lid that President Biden and his party thought they had on the matter.

These Republicans, who have been harsh on President Biden, shrugged off Trump's controversy regarding his handling of sensitive national security secrets and are now leading the charge to describe the President's discovery as egregious.

Those are the same GOP leaders and supporters who have been so quick to defend Trump and even called for the FBI to be defunded because of the Mar-a-Lago search.

Democrats have argued that the manner in which the matter was handled by the President's team, the Archives, and the DOJ ought to increase confidence in the process.

Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat and the outgoing chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, suggested that Congress ask the U.S. intelligence community for an assessment on whether or not any documents from either Trump or Biden posed a threat to the nation's security.