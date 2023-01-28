Abbott won't end health measures until Texas legislature codifies his mask bans and vaccine requirements into law

Victor

Governor Abbott is not keen on ending health measures that he placed Texas in during the hard Covid-19 period because he is waiting for the state legislature to codify his mask and vaccine bans into law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=095f4T_0kUl9GyU00
Texas Governor Greg Abbott.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr

As he waits for the state legislature to codify his mask and vaccination prohibitions into law, Governor Greg Abbott is hesitant to end the health precautions he imposed on Texas during the difficult Covid-19 time.

According to James Barragán, a reporter for The Texas Tribune who covers politics, Governor Abbott's justification for maintaining the proclamation is quite clear.

The Texas Governor has been quoted saying:

I'm going to keep that in place until the legislators codify my executive orders that ban mask mandates, that ban forced vaccines and things like that. I want to see that get passed".

The Legislature has the ability to act or not, but given the Republican majority it now holds, "it appears that will certainly occur".

By doing so, two of Governor Abbott's coronavirus-related executive orders would be made into law, bringing the total number of such orders to more than 35 since the beginning of the global pandemic three years ago.

As long as the disaster declaration remains in effect, each one carries the force of law in its respective jurisdiction and will remain that way.

Since the practice was prohibited via an executive order, this Republican Governor has been increasing the amount of pressure he is putting on legislators to enact those limitations on towns and counties through legislation.

Governor Abbott's office has maintained for several months that it does not have any plans to join the ranks of those other states that are dropping the orders.

They released a statement in December stating that doing so "would allow local governments to enforce once again occupancy limits, mask mandates, and vaccine mandates."

In light of the present public health disaster that has been declared, Abbott has been permitted to issue a number of executive orders that he would not have been able to issue otherwise without the additional powers that the proclamation brings.

Changes to voting procedures, business closures and reopenings, and the two directives Abbott cited earlier this week are some recent examples of these changes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Greg Abbott# Health# Coronavirus# Facemask# Vaccine

Comments / 325

Published by

I write stories that matter

N/A
34K followers

More from Victor

At least 73% of Americans think Republicans don't care about the effects of inflation on housing, food and gas prices

Around 73% of surveyed Americans are under the impression that Republicans do not really worry about how inflation would affect the cost of housing, food, and petrol. A recent poll has shown that a majority of Americans, at least 73%, believe that Republicans are not concerned about the impact of inflation on the costs of housing, food, and gas.

Read full story
1447 comments

George Santos is reportedly stepping down because 'he is a distraction,' according to a lawmaker

A lawmaker has claimed that George Santos is stepping down from his position because he believes that he is some sort of a "distraction" to House Republicans and the party as a whole.

Read full story
166 comments

Exclusive: FBI conducted an undisclosed search on a think tank founded by Biden - unclear if additional files were found

A think tank that President Biden established was subject to an unannounced investigation by the FBI after the first batch was found. However, it is unclear if any additional documents were discovered.

Read full story
69 comments

Republicans promise not to touch Social Security and Medicare, months after Biden made an issue about payments increases

House Republicans have reassured Americans that they will not touch Social Security and Medicare, just a few months after President Biden made a big deal about payment increases for those two elements.

Read full story
498 comments

Biden could launch Presidential bid for 2024 after State of the Union Address — But a DOJ probe could overshadow this

After delivering the State of the Union Address, President Biden could potentially announce his candidacy for president in 2024. However, a DOJ investigation might obscure the possibility.

Read full story
482 comments
Florida State

DeSantis condemned for banning African American studies for Florida schools ahead of Black History Month

Ahead of Black History Month, the Black American communities have taken to the internet to slam Governor DeSantis for his decision to prohibit African American studies in Florida schools.

Read full story
556 comments
Florida State

Trump says DeSantis is his debt for having helped him capture the GOP nomination for Governor in 2018

Trump made a suggestion that DeSantis owed him gratitude for assisting him in winning the nomination for Governor of the Republican Party in 2018. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis owed him for his support in securing his nomination for Governor on the Republican ticket in 2018.

Read full story
22 comments
Missouri State

Exclusive: About 305,000 people applied for Biden's Student Loan program — But the State filed papers opposing this plan

Approximately 305,000 individuals in Missouri have submitted applications for Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. However, the state has taken legal action by filing papers opposing this initiative.

Read full story
69 comments
New York City, NY

In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're right

Ethics watchdogs warned that buyers of Hunter Biden's artwork could be making the purchases in a bid to seek preferential treatment from the White House — And they're right, so...let's get into the semantics.

Read full story
398 comments

Biden takes a small but noticeable hit in polling after classified documents controversy

President Biden's approval drops slightly in polls following his name being marred in classified document controversy and some of the stories related to his son Hunter. United States President Joe Biden's approval rating has recently taken a slight dip in polling following a controversy involving classified documents, which led to Republicans hammering his administration.

Read full story
21 comments
Florida State

Exclusive: DeSantis is reportedly laying foundation for a presidential run announcement

Governor DeSantis is allegedly setting the stage for a potential run for the Presidency in 2024, following recent moves occurring behind the scenes. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is rumored to be laying the groundwork for a potential presidential bid announcement to win a GOP nomination in 2024.

Read full story
203 comments

Biden urges Congress to pass bills seeking to ban assault weapons, raise the purchasing age to 21

President Biden is urging Congress to pass a pair of bills that would raise the gun purchasing age to 21 and ban assault weapons following the nation's 39 mass shootings in just the first three weeks of 2023.

Read full story
439 comments
Missouri State

Hundreds of thousands of borrowers in states challenging Biden's Student Loan forgiveness plan were approved

In the states that challenged President Biden's plan to cancel student loans, hundreds of thousands of students were approved for relief before the courts stopped the plan.

Read full story
343 comments
Florida State

DeSantis slammed for his decision to survey students who received gender-affirming treatment

Governor DeSantis has been condemned for his decision to poll the number of students who have undergone gender reassignment surgery or similar procedures, with many saying this could violate HIPPA.

Read full story
1 comments

Exclusive: Republicans who defended Trump launched an investigation into DOJ's handling of Biden's classified documents

Republicans who defended Donald Trump's handling of classified documents launched an investigation into the Justice Department's handling of improperly stored classified documents possessed by President Biden.

Read full story
834 comments

Chairman demands a New York Art Gallery produce a list of people who bought artwork made by Hunter Biden during probe

A probe into Hunter Biden has led to a Chairman of the House Oversight Committee demanding that a New York art gallery declare a list of who has bought the artwork that President Biden's son made.

Read full story
842 comments
California State

Opinion: Biden's plan to reduce homelessness by 25% before 2025 won't work — Democrats are bad at mitigating this issue

President Biden and his administration's aim to minimize the issue of homelessness by 25% before 2025 will not succeed simply because Democrats have demonstrated over and over again — New York & California being examples — that they cannot mitigate the housing issue, writes Victor.

Read full story
188 comments
Indiana State

Pence adds to another list of former White House employees with classified documents following recent reports

In light of recent disclosures, Mike Pence adds his name to yet another list of former White House officials who had access to confidential documents. Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has turned over classified documents that were discovered at his Indiana home last week to the FBI, according to letters.

Read full story
161 comments

Nancy Pelosi & other Lawmakers found excuses not to pass trading ban. They delayed & delayed, now Republicans run House

Former Speaker Pelosi and other Lawmakers always found excuses not to pass a stock trading ban. They kept delaying and delaying knowing that members of Congress shouldn't trade. Now, Republicans are set to enact on that.

Read full story
535 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy