Chairman demands a New York Art Gallery produce a list of people who bought artwork made by Hunter Biden during probe

In response to one of the many investigations into President Joe Biden's son, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee has demanded that a New York art gallery disclose a list of purchasers of Hunter Biden's artwork.

The gallery's owner, Georges Berges, was asked by Republican leaders to present himself before the committee and testify next month, and the owner was yet to comment at the time of sending this story for publishing.

Republican James Comer of Kentucky said:

Why would anyone pay Hunter Biden top dollar for artwork that is arguably worthless? He's no Pablo Picasso".

According to Comer, the New York gallery showed paintings with price tags of much to $225,000 for some of the paintings they displayed.

The Republicans have asserted that wealthy individuals looking to curry favor with the White House may purchase artwork created by Hunter Biden to do so.

President Biden's son has been the subject of a federal investigation since 2018, and the decision to seek criminal charges currently lies with the U.S. Attorney in Delaware.

In December 2020, Hunter Biden made his first admission of awareness regarding the investigation that was launched against him, yet continued to claim innocence.

Even though Hunter admitted to a troubled life and a previous "massive drug addiction", he denied breaking the law on multiple occasions, and his father also denied that he engaged in illegal activity.

Hunter could reportedly have his fate decided soon by the federal prosecutors on tax and gun charges, and this is set to reveal if an indictment will be required.

President Biden and his son Hunter have now made history by becoming the first father-and-son duo to be investigated by the federal government simultaneously, albeit in different capacities.