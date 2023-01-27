Pence adds to another list of former White House employees with classified documents following recent reports

In light of recent disclosures, Mike Pence adds his name to yet another list of former White House officials who had access to confidential documents.

Former United States Vice President Mike Pence. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has turned over classified documents that were discovered at his Indiana home last week to the FBI, according to letters.

The discovery of these classified documents puts Pence in the same situation as his former boss, former President Donald Trump, and current President Joe Biden, both of whom have had classified documents found at their residences.

Pence's representative, Greg Jacob, sent a letter to the National Archives notifying them of the discovery, and in a separate letter, he said that the FBI came to the former vice president's home to collect the documents.

The letters, dated 18 January, state that "out of an abundance of caution", Pence had engaged outside counsel to review records stored in his home after reports about the materials found at President Biden's residence.

It is reportedly unclear what the classified documents contain or if they relate to Pence's tenure as Vice President.

However, the discovery of classified documents at the residence of a former Vice President raises security concerns and highlights the need for stricter protocols regarding handling classified materials.

The FBI and the National Archives will investigate the discovery and determine the appropriate course of action. It is unclear at this time if any further action will be taken against Pence or if he will face any legal consequences.

Biden, whose documents dated from his time as vice president, and Trump, who resisted turning over the items, which led to an FBI raid, are both facing special counsel investigations by the Justice Department over improper handling of classified materials.

The records from each administration are required to be transferred into the legal custody of the National Archives of the United States during the period of transition from one president to the next.

It is important to note that possession of classified documents is a serious matter, and failure to follow proper protocols can result in criminal charges.

If classified information is not properly stored and protected, there is a risk that it could get into the wrong hands, which could compromise the nation's security.