Nancy Pelosi & other Lawmakers found excuses not to pass trading ban. They delayed & delayed, now Republicans run House

Victor

Former Speaker Pelosi and other Lawmakers always found excuses not to pass a stock trading ban. They kept delaying and delaying knowing that members of Congress shouldn't trade. Now, Republicans are set to enact on that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2YX0_0kSico9Z00
Former United States Speaker Nancy Pelosi.Photo byThe Pursuit Room / Flickr

When it came to trading stocks while they were in office, legislators in Congress had relatively little limitations to adhere to; in fact, about a decade ago, they could potentially exploit insider knowledge.

In 2012, while he was still serving as president, Barack Obama approved the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, which prohibits members of Congress and their staff from engaging in financial transactions based on information obtained through private briefings.

This was done in an effort to finally establish some boundaries. In addition to that, it demanded that all trades be made public within forty-five days.

But the recent procession of news about lawmakers who have made profitable trades following private meetings demonstrates just how permeable the system is.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was some sort of an obstacle in lawmakers being banned from trading. This is because she had been vocal about prohibiting people from trading stocks, and rumors indicate that her husband is an active trader.

Now, jump to 2023, and Republican Senator Josh Hawley is introducing legislation seeking to ban lawmakers and their spouses from holding stocks or making new transactions while in office.

This move reportedly comes as a part of Hawley's effort to address the issue of stock trading by members of Congress.

Hawley, like a number of other Republicans, has focused on former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her family in pushing for this ban.

This focus is driven by the fact that Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, sold millions of dollars worth of shares of a computer chipmaker as the House prepared to vote on a bill focused on domestic chip manufacturing.

As a result, concerns were raised regarding the potential for members of Congress to have conflicts of interest as well as the appropriateness of such trading.

This sale took place a year ago when Paul Pelosi sold these shares, and at the time, a spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi stated that he made a loss on the sale of these shares.

The calls for more stringent rules and regulations regarding stock trading from members of Congress were not, however, silenced by this development.

The proposed legislation from Senator Hawley aims to address these concerns and prevent any potential conflicts of interest by prohibiting stock trading by lawmakers and their spouses while in office.

Even after Pelosi changed her position and expressed openness to colleagues voting for stock trading reform in 2022, Democrats 2022 decided against moving forward with a plan to hold a vote on such legislation before the midterm elections.

It has not been possible for legislators to devise a strategy that is acceptable to enough people on both sides of the political aisle for a bill to be passed by Congress.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Nancy Pelosi# Lawmakers# Trading# Stocks# Cryptocurrency

Comments / 534

Published by

I write stories that matter

N/A
34K followers

More from Victor

Republicans promise not to touch Social Security and Medicare, months after Biden made an issue about payments increases

House Republicans have reassured Americans that they will not touch Social Security and Medicare, just a few months after President Biden made a big deal about payment increases for those two elements.

Read full story
108 comments

Biden could launch Presidential bid for 2024 after State of the Union Address — But a DOJ probe could overshadow this

After delivering the State of the Union Address, President Biden could potentially announce his candidacy for president in 2024. However, a DOJ investigation might obscure the possibility.

Read full story
155 comments
Florida State

DeSantis condemned for banning African American studies for Florida schools ahead of Black History Month

Ahead of Black History Month, the Black American communities have taken to the internet to slam Governor DeSantis for his decision to prohibit African American studies in Florida schools.

Read full story
256 comments
Florida State

Trump says DeSantis is his debt for having helped him capture the GOP nomination for Governor in 2018

Trump made a suggestion that DeSantis owed him gratitude for assisting him in winning the nomination for Governor of the Republican Party in 2018. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis owed him for his support in securing his nomination for Governor on the Republican ticket in 2018.

Read full story
6 comments
Missouri State

Exclusive: About 305,000 people applied for Biden's Student Loan program — But the State filed papers opposing this plan

Approximately 305,000 individuals in Missouri have submitted applications for Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. However, the state has taken legal action by filing papers opposing this initiative.

Read full story
61 comments
New York City, NY

In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're right

Ethics watchdogs warned that buyers of Hunter Biden's artwork could be making the purchases in a bid to seek preferential treatment from the White House — And they're right, so...let's get into the semantics.

Read full story
344 comments

Biden takes a small but noticeable hit in polling after classified documents controversy

President Biden's approval drops slightly in polls following his name being marred in classified document controversy and some of the stories related to his son Hunter. United States President Joe Biden's approval rating has recently taken a slight dip in polling following a controversy involving classified documents, which led to Republicans hammering his administration.

Read full story
18 comments
Florida State

Exclusive: DeSantis is reportedly laying foundation for a presidential run announcement

Governor DeSantis is allegedly setting the stage for a potential run for the Presidency in 2024, following recent moves occurring behind the scenes. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is rumored to be laying the groundwork for a potential presidential bid announcement to win a GOP nomination in 2024.

Read full story
170 comments

Biden urges Congress to pass bills seeking to ban assault weapons, raise the purchasing age to 21

President Biden is urging Congress to pass a pair of bills that would raise the gun purchasing age to 21 and ban assault weapons following the nation's 39 mass shootings in just the first three weeks of 2023.

Read full story
293 comments
Missouri State

Hundreds of thousands of borrowers in states challenging Biden's Student Loan forgiveness plan were approved

In the states that challenged President Biden's plan to cancel student loans, hundreds of thousands of students were approved for relief before the courts stopped the plan.

Read full story
326 comments
Florida State

DeSantis slammed for his decision to survey students who received gender-affirming treatment

Governor DeSantis has been condemned for his decision to poll the number of students who have undergone gender reassignment surgery or similar procedures, with many saying this could violate HIPPA.

Read full story
1 comments

Exclusive: Republicans who defended Trump launched an investigation into DOJ's handling of Biden's classified documents

Republicans who defended Donald Trump's handling of classified documents launched an investigation into the Justice Department's handling of improperly stored classified documents possessed by President Biden.

Read full story
806 comments
Texas State

Abbott won't end health measures until Texas legislature codifies his mask bans and vaccine requirements into law

Governor Abbott is not keen on ending health measures that he placed Texas in during the hard Covid-19 period because he is waiting for the state legislature to codify his mask and vaccine bans into law.

Read full story
324 comments

Chairman demands a New York Art Gallery produce a list of people who bought artwork made by Hunter Biden during probe

A probe into Hunter Biden has led to a Chairman of the House Oversight Committee demanding that a New York art gallery declare a list of who has bought the artwork that President Biden's son made.

Read full story
821 comments
California State

Opinion: Biden's plan to reduce homelessness by 25% before 2025 won't work — Democrats are bad at mitigating this issue

President Biden and his administration's aim to minimize the issue of homelessness by 25% before 2025 will not succeed simply because Democrats have demonstrated over and over again — New York & California being examples — that they cannot mitigate the housing issue, writes Victor.

Read full story
188 comments
Indiana State

Pence adds to another list of former White House employees with classified documents following recent reports

In light of recent disclosures, Mike Pence adds his name to yet another list of former White House officials who had access to confidential documents. Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has turned over classified documents that were discovered at his Indiana home last week to the FBI, according to letters.

Read full story
161 comments

Republicans plan a nationwide ban on TikTok with thousands of creator careers at risk — Senate could hear the bill

A nationwide ban on TikTok has been proposed by Republicans, putting the careers of thousands of influencers and content creators in jeopardy. Republicans have advocated for the implementation of a nationwide ban on the use of TikTok, which would put the jobs of thousands of content creators and influencers in peril.

Read full story
279 comments
Wilmington, DE

Republicans still want visitor logs for Biden's home in Delaware

Some top Republican leaders still want to see a visitor's log of the home of President Biden, where classified documents were reportedly found. A visitor's log of United States President Biden's residence, where it was reported that classified documents had been found, is something that some of the most powerful Republican leaders are still interested in seeing.

Read full story
34 comments

GOP divided over their stance on Santos — Some are mum, while others call for him to step aside & face an ethics probe

Republicans have remained divided and confused regarding their stance with George Santos. Some demand that he set up and answer an ethical probe, while some defend him. Concerning how they should respond to George Santos, it may appear that Republicans have continued to be fractured and muddled in thinking of whether to support or cancel this Rep-elect.

Read full story
30 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy