Republicans still want visitor logs for Biden's home in Delaware

Some top Republican leaders still want to see a visitor's log of the home of President Biden, where classified documents were reportedly found.

President of the United States Joe Biden. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Recently, the Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee requested visitor records for Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware.

In a letter to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, Representative James Comer said:

Without a list of individuals who have visited his residence, the American people will never know who had access to these highly sensitive documents".

One of the reasons why this residence sparked interest in Republicans is because it is the same home where President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he "quarantined" at.

Hunter revealed that he quarantined at home during the 2020 presidential election, and additional information indicates he had visited the house on a number of extra occasions than previously thought.

Journalist Miranda Devine took to Twitter to say that Hunter claimed back in 2018 that he was the owner of the residence where President Biden had allegedly stored sensitive documents with his Corvette in the garage.

The information that documents, some of which were labeled "top secret," dating back to President Biden's tenure as vice president under the Obama Administration, had been found at his old office, the news shocked many.

In the later part of that same week, the White House made the admission that a second group of sensitive documents had been discovered in the garage of the president's mansion in Wilmington.

President Biden's legal team found the classified documents in a "general suite" closet that was used by multiple people, according to a report.

The most alarming report is that nobody knows who had access to that closet or how the sensitive documents got into the wrong hands once they were there.

President Biden asserts that he was unaware that the documents were located at his previous office and that he did not become aware of their existence until his own lawyers informed the White House council office of their existence.

Republicans, on the other hand, believe that there could be more to the story, and as such, they want to unravel every lid that President Biden and his party thought they had on the matter.