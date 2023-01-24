Exclusive: DeSantis is surveying number of students who received gender-affirming treatment, could be violating HIPPA

Governor DeSantis and his administration are apparently conducting a poll to determine the number of students who have undergone gender reassignment surgery or similar procedures, which may violate HIPPA.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a media briefing. Photo by Prachatai / Flickr

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has requested information from state colleges regarding the number of students who have sought or received therapy for gender dysphoria.

According to a released survey, this treatment may include sex reassignment surgery and hormone prescriptions, among other options, and claims to protect students' identities in completing the information.

Basically, the memo tasked educational institutions with a duty to report data on people who were prescribed hormones or hormone antagonists or who underwent medical procedures.

This survey requires breakdowns by age regardless of whether students are over 18, and some medical procedures include mastectomies, breast augmentation, or removal and reconstruction of genitals.

What guidance does HIPPA provide on this matter?

Laws are being passed in an increasing number of places that have the potential to deny LGBTQ individuals access to care that is gender-affirming and medically acceptable.

It is possible that these regulations would oblige healthcare practitioners to disclose patients' protected health information (PHI), which is against the standards of HIPAA.

Providers concerned about their obligations to disclose information on gender-affirming care should seek additional legal assistance regarding their legal responsibilities and other legal precedents pertaining to this topic.

On March 2, 2022, the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced new guidance on gender-affirming care, civil rights, and patient privacy.

Suppose there is a specific case or combination of circumstances in which patients are unable to obtain care because an institution or individual provider was constrained by state regulations. In that case, the OCR could step in to help resolve the situation.

This will most certainly provide institutions' legal counsel with the confidence they need to face up to threats from state authorities, but Republican Governors in those states always find a loophole to get bend the rules.

The survey is comparable to one that Governor DeSantis is mandating all state universities to complete regarding the amount of money spent on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and critical race theory courses.

The survey was published on the same day that the university presidents voted to support the Governor's "anti-woke" agenda and to reject "the progressivist higher education indoctrination agenda."

The university presidents also committed to "removing all woke positions and ideologies by February 1, 2023," according to a news release from the state Education Department.

The office of the Governor has reportedly not been helpful with providing more information on what they plan to do with the data or what the objective of the survey is, but they do expect it to be finished by February 10.

Chris Spencer, who is working as the budget director for DeSantis, is the one who is responsible for sending out the survey to the chairs of the university board of trustees.

Spencer informed the chairs that they were required to complete the survey as part of their responsibility to administer the organization's resources and defend the public interest.