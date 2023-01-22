Explainer: Trump is responsible for the National Debt; 25% occurred under him, most added before Covid pandemic

Donald Trump had a hand in the country having this insane debt because Congress raised the limit like three times under him when he promised to eliminate it during his campaign trails. Let's quickly look at this....

Former United States President Donald Trump. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

During his campaign for the Presidency in 2016, Republican leader Donald Trump pledged that he would pay off the nation's debt in just eight years.

Instead, the predictions in his budget revealed that he would add at least $8.3 trillion, which would bring the total debt of the United States to $28.5 trillion by the year 2025.

However, that amount of debt was accumulated on the national level considerably more quickly, and approximately 25%% occurred under him, most of which was added before Covid pandemic.

When Former President Trump took office in January 2017, the national debt stood at $19.9 trillion, reaching a high of $27 trillion in October 2020.

Less than two months after President Trump left office, the national debt reached a new high of $28 trillion, which was previously unattainable.

As a result, in December of 2021, Congress increased the limit on the amount of debt that may be owed by about $2.5 trillion, bringing it to almost $31.4 trillion.

This occurred as the debt continued to rise under the administration of President Joe Biden, and this is because the country's debt increased by over 36%,

Before he was sworn in as president, Donald Trump made a commitment to reducing the national debt: He would improve growth by four to six percentage points and remove needless federal spending.

Since this former president took office in 2017, the country's debt has increased by over 36%, reaching a record high of $27 trillion in October 2020.

The debt limit was raised once again during President Biden's tenure, which came just after the national debt hit a new all-time high shortly after President Trump left office.