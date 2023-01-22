Exclusive: Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program could help about 24% of Black adults

Victor

President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program could assist almost 24% of Black adults in clearing their federal student loan debt, according to a survey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x4Ii1_0kNKoAsw00
First Lady of the United States Jill Biden and current President of the United States Joe Biden.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr

The Student Loan Forgiveness program proposed by President Joe Biden has the potential to relieve approximately 24% of Black individuals of their obligation to pay back federal student loans, according to a survey.

According to research conducted by the Brookings Institution, African-American students leave college with an average debt that is $7,400 higher than that of their white counterparts.

Four years after graduation, the average amount of debt carried by Black borrowers is $52,726, but the average debt carried by white college graduates is $28,006.

And now advocates are arguing that a debt forgiveness program of at least $50,000 is what is necessary in order to make a serious dent in the racial wealth gap that exists.

According to the CNBC + Acorns Invest in You Student Loan Survey, in comparison, only 14% of white individuals have debt from a federal student loan, while approximately 24% of black adults have such debt.

College degrees contribute even further to the precariousness of the upwardly mobile black middle class because the majority of education for black students is paid for through debt.

The disproportionate amount of debt that Black students are taking on to fund their educations contributes to the widening racial wealth gap. This is due to the fact that education does not deliver pay parity for Black employees.

Several Republican leaders' supporters showed excitement their excitement with this program being halted by a court order after they challenged it, and it is possible that the court won't reach a verdict until several months have passed.

The legal path that lies ahead is unclear, but it is possible that the matter may be addressed after a period of several months. Furthermore, some feel it will finally be brought before the Supreme Court.

