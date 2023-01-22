Border Control Union says Harris should be fired for not doing anything to mitigate the migrant issue

A border Control Union has stated that Kamala Harris should be dismissed for failing to lessen the migrant problem along the Texas-Mexico border in the two years since she was given the responsibility.

Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

The criticism and call for dismissal come after President Biden made his first trip to the border in his capacity as President when he visited El Paso.

The trip came in the wake of several new border measures designed to deter illegal crossings and expand legal asylum pathways for migrants.

The Border Patrol agents' union has been extremely harsh in its criticism of the administration of President Biden, hence the recent attack on his Vice President.

Reports that migrant encampments were cleaned up and local authorities were instructed to ramp up detentions in preparation for the president's visit were cited as evidence.

These reports came from those who claimed that the president's first-ever trip to the United States-Mexico border did not accurately portray the extent of the crisis. The White House, however, refuted these claims.

Shortly after the new administration took office together in 2021, President Biden delegated responsibility for resolving the problem at the border to Vice President Harris.

Since then, the number of individuals who enter the border unlawfully has reportedly skyrocketed to levels that have never been seen before, with the number of migrants who have been encountered exceeding 200,000 per month.

Since Vice President Harris took the portfolio, there have been there were more than 1.7 million encounters in 2021, and during the fiscal year 2022, a new record of 2.3 million encounters was set.

President Biden has also been slammed for claiming that Vice President Harris knows the border crisis better than anyone during a press briefing.

This is because the Vice President has reportedly only been to one border-related event since June 2022, and the last time she was at the border was in summer of 2021.

As valid as responses to the President's message have been, the last time the Vice President went to the border since she was assigned with immigration policy, the response on both sides was not good.

She was condemned for the message that she presented too while she was in Guatemala at the beginning of June by immigration activists as well as many people on the left side of the Democratic party.