Abbott accused of banning TikTok because 'youth didn't vote for him — but the Governor says China is an issue

Governor Abbott has been accused of banning TikTok in some schooling institutions due to the youth not voting for him during midterms, but the Governor claims that China is an issue.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Governor Abbott was leading polls during his campaign, but his opponent, Democratic leader Beto O'Rourke disregarded those polling results by pointing out the contributions that young people will make on Election Day.

O'Rourke was confident in young people voting for him because he was banking on his criticism of Abbott leading the state during school shootings. We all know that Governor Abbott ended up winning.

Shortly after the Governor won re-election, he moved to make TikTok usage on government-issued devices, such as those used in state colleges, illegal.

Over the past month, a number of public colleges and universities in multiple states have announced that they will block access to TikTok on-campus Wi-Fi networks and devices.

According to state and federal leaders, the app collects massive amounts of data from the devices of its users, including when, when, and how they conduct internet activity, and then provides this treasure trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government.

Darren Mott, a former FBI agent and cyber security expert, stated that he does not anticipate TikTok being permanently banned, but he does anticipate similar steps being made by establishments where cutting-edge technology is generated.

State and federal officials have expressed deep concerns that Chinese authorities could gain access to sensitive American data and information through the use of the app TikTok.

At least 30 additional states have implemented restrictions on the use of the app on government devices, either completely or partially.