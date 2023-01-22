A farmer in Alabama secretly paid pharmacy bills for people in his town, and residents only found out after his death

There is a farmer in Alabama who was secretly paying pharmacy bills for the people of his town, and residents only found out about this after his death at the beginning of this year.

The farmer also happens to be a U.S. Air Force veteran, and back in 2012, he learned that residents were sometimes unable to afford their prescriptions, he made a deal with the local pharmacy owner, Brooke Walker, that lasted until the end of his life.

Walker was the proprietor of Geraldine Drugs, she was offered a gift of $100 in 2012 by Childress, and contributions eventually grew into the thousands, and the money helped at least two uninsured people each month, she told local news.

During the subsequent ten years, Childress assisted her poor neighbors in Geraldine in complete secrecy, and only Walker was aware of her actions.

According to a report, Childress continued his work until the chronic obstructive lung illness that he suffered from caused him to become too weak to make the trip to the drugstore.

Childress reportedly died on January 1, 2022, at the age of 80, and his fellow residents only then learned of the veteran's ongoing donations to Geraldine Drugs.

Tania Nix, Childress's daughter, said that she was taken aback by the revelation, as well as the fact that she was unaware that her father was assisting customers at the pharmacy.

However, she did disclose to another publication that her father had discussed the plan with her in the weeks leading up to his passing.

The memorial fund established in honor of Childress has received support from friends and family members, who will help keep the fund going.