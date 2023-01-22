Geraldine, AL

A farmer in Alabama secretly paid pharmacy bills for people in his town, and residents only found out after his death

Victor

There is a farmer in Alabama who was secretly paying pharmacy bills for the people of his town, and residents only found out about this after his death at the beginning of this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5x8n_0kNKh8AW00
Hody Childress who secretly helped residents of his town captured with a loved one.Photo bySupplied by Tania Nix / Facebook

Hody Childress, a farmer in a small Alabama town, discreetly paid pharmacy expenses for the citizens of his village, a fact that was only discovered after his death at the beginning of this year.

The farmer also happens to be a U.S. Air Force veteran, and back in 2012, he learned that residents were sometimes unable to afford their prescriptions, he made a deal with the local pharmacy owner, Brooke Walker, that lasted until the end of his life.

Walker was the proprietor of Geraldine Drugs, she was offered a gift of $100 in 2012 by Childress, and contributions eventually grew into the thousands, and the money helped at least two uninsured people each month, she told local news.

During the subsequent ten years, Childress assisted her poor neighbors in Geraldine in complete secrecy, and only Walker was aware of her actions.

According to a report, Childress continued his work until the chronic obstructive lung illness that he suffered from caused him to become too weak to make the trip to the drugstore.

Childress reportedly died on January 1, 2022, at the age of 80, and his fellow residents only then learned of the veteran's ongoing donations to Geraldine Drugs.

Tania Nix, Childress's daughter, said that she was taken aback by the revelation, as well as the fact that she was unaware that her father was assisting customers at the pharmacy.

However, she did disclose to another publication that her father had discussed the plan with her in the weeks leading up to his passing.

The memorial fund established in honor of Childress has received support from friends and family members, who will help keep the fund going.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Hody Childress# Pharmacy# Health# Agriculture# Farming

Comments / 29

Published by

I write stories that matter

N/A
33K followers

More from Victor

GOP divided over their stance on Santos — Some are mum, while others call for him to step aside & face an ethics probe

Republicans have remained divided and confused regarding their stance with George Santos. Some demand that he set up and answer an ethical probe, while some defend him. Concerning how they should respond to George Santos, it may appear that Republicans have continued to be fractured and muddled in thinking of whether to support or cancel this Rep-elect.

Read full story
28 comments

Exclusive: Biden's Administration claims GOP proposal will raise taxes for middle-class & slash them for the wealthy

President Biden's administration has made claims that the tabled tax plans by the Republicans will increase taxes for middle-class Americans and only slash them for wealthy citizens.

Read full story
874 comments

Analysis: So...a sitting president & his predecessor, both running for office, are being probed? That president's son?

There's something I'm trying to understand here....a sitting president and his predecessor, both of whom are seeking the Presidency in 2024, are the subject of separate investigations? And that same sitting president's son is being probed too? Can we talk about that?

Read full story
25 comments

Trump is preparing a Twitter comeback in a WWE-style campaign video post or one comparing himself to Superman

Donald Trump is rumored to be preparing a Twitter comeback in a manner befitting his personality, with indications ranging from a WWE-style campaign video post to one comparing himself to Superman.

Read full story
64 comments
Florida State

Exclusive: DeSantis is surveying number of students who received gender-affirming treatment, could be violating HIPPA

Governor DeSantis and his administration are apparently conducting a poll to determine the number of students who have undergone gender reassignment surgery or similar procedures, which may violate HIPPA.

Read full story
18 comments

Explainer: Trump is responsible for the National Debt; 25% occurred under him, most added before Covid pandemic

Donald Trump had a hand in the country having this insane debt because Congress raised the limit like three times under him when he promised to eliminate it during his campaign trails. Let's quickly look at this....

Read full story
3045 comments

Exclusive: Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program could help about 24% of Black adults

President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program could assist almost 24% of Black adults in clearing their federal student loan debt, according to a survey. The Student Loan Forgiveness program proposed by President Joe Biden has the potential to relieve approximately 24% of Black individuals of their obligation to pay back federal student loans, according to a survey.

Read full story
130 comments
Texas State

Border Control Union says Harris should be fired for not doing anything to mitigate the migrant issue

A border Control Union has stated that Kamala Harris should be dismissed for failing to lessen the migrant problem along the Texas-Mexico border in the two years since she was given the responsibility.

Read full story
386 comments
Texas State

Abbott accused of banning TikTok because 'youth didn't vote for him — but the Governor says China is an issue

Governor Abbott has been accused of banning TikTok in some schooling institutions due to the youth not voting for him during midterms, but the Governor claims that China is an issue.

Read full story
326 comments
Florida State

Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies

Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.

Read full story
1608 comments

At least 196 members of the new Congress took cash from FTX & Bankman-Fried, many of them were just sworn in last week

Out of 535 new Congress members, there are at least 196 members who allegedly took money from Sam Bankman-Fried or other senior executives at FTX. At least 196 of the newly elected members of Congress are suspected of receiving financial support from Sam Bankman-Fried or other senior FTX executives, according to a report.

Read full story
561 comments

Hunter Biden admits to troubled life & drug addiction history, but he and Potus deny that he engaged in illegal activity

President Biden's son Hunter Biden has admitted to a troubled life in the past and a previously uncontrollable drug addiction. However, both he and his father have denied that he engaged in illegal activity.

Read full story
1037 comments

Explainer: Biden so far appears to have had only a handful of documents, whereas Trump absconded with some 300

The specifics regarding the classified documents found at Biden or Trump's residence have shown repeatedly that the two situations are not the same. Apparently, Trump had more. Let's briefly explain this....

Read full story
1536 comments
Texas State

Last year Abbott promised to make property tax reduction his top priority — Now he's attempting to deliver on that word

Governor Abbott promised to prioritize property tax following reports that Texas homeowners were paying a higher proportion of their home's value than most homeowners in the rest of the country.

Read full story
663 comments

Trump maintains the House Committee panel made its case using doctored videos & deceptively edited witness depositions

Donald Trump has maintained that the House Committee report came from a panel that made its case using doctored videos and deceptively edited witness depositions. Former United States President Donald Trump has maintained that the report that came out of the House Committee was produced by a panel that made its case using doctored footage and witness depositions that were manipulated in a way that was misleading.

Read full story
553 comments
Wilmington, DE

Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times

Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.

Read full story
1632 comments
Florida State

Santos drag performance era comes back to haunt him because in the past he said Democrats want to 'groom our kids'

George Santos' past has returned to haunt him after his tenure when he did drag, come back to haunt him. The reported hypocrisy is that he once said Democrats want to groom kids.

Read full story
1282 comments
Florida State

DeSantis condemned for banning African American studies for Florida schools

Governor DeSantis has been condemned for his decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida. The decision that Governor Ron DeSantis made to prohibit the teaching of Advancement Placement (AP) for African American Studies in all schools in the state of Florida has been met with widespread criticism.

Read full story
96 comments

Of course, the Clintons...like almost every top Democrat leader, received donations from Bankman-Fried

The Clintons are also on the long list of influential Democratic leaders who benefited from Sam Bankman-Fried's political donations, and there is no way anyone is surprised by this.

Read full story
558 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy