Abbott claims that migrants in 'military-style gear' are now sneaking into Texas

Governor Abbott has claimed that foreign nationals are sneaking into Texas dressed in camouflage to emulate the military-style gear to fool the border patrol agents.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Photo by Telisha Brown / Flickr

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has made claims that migrants are disguising themselves in camouflage to deceive border patrol authorities by entering the state.

Governor Abbott brushed aside criticism for referring to the recent rise in illegal border crossings as an "invasion", and he went on to say that migrants are dressing in "military-style gear" to try and slip into Texas.

The Governor's administration alluded to news reports that showed migrants caught in West Texas's most isolated areas wearing camouflage while they were arrested between February and May of last year.

The Texas Governor said:

The primary way that we see the people we are encountering today to be different than those we have seen in the past is those who come in military-style gear, prepared to weather whatever type of challenges they're going to face as they cross the border and get to a further destination later on. We believe that these are people who are working perhaps in collaboration with the cartels or who may have nefarious things they want to accomplish in the United States".

Camouflaged clothing has reportedly been used for years by people trying to avoid discovery, including migrants hoping to find a haven and people trying to smuggle goods.

Governor Abbott stated that migrants apprehended in camouflage during the Biden administration are a new problem, implying that this was not the case during former President Donald Trump's era.

The Governor has said that "the federal government achieved historically low levels of illegal immigration" under the administration of former President Donald Trump.

Governor Abbott stated that the U.S. was experiencing the most severe problem with illegal immigration in the history of our country under the administration of President Joe Biden.

This was said during President Biden's first official visit to the border since he took office, while Vice President Kamala Harris made a stop back in June 2021.

Governor Abbott has continued to implore President Biden to designate Mexican drug gangs as international terrorist organizations and to enact the federal immigration restrictions that are already in place.

He has also noted that the president's tour avoids areas in Texas where illegal immigration is common and disregards the thousands of unhappy property owners in Texas whose lives have been destroyed.

Republican critics, on the other hand, are alleging that the government has been too indulgent, and rights groups are alleging that the newly announced steps will put asylum seekers' lives in danger.