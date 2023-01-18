DeSantis tables legislation that will lead to a permanent ban on Covid health measures

A permanent ban on coronavirus health measures that the state of Florida has had over the past several years is something that Florida Governor DeSantis is considering.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Photo by Gage Skidmore/ Flickr

The legislation that Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis is proposing would put a permanent ban on the use of Covid health measures in the state, according to a press release.

The proposed legislation would make it illegal to require students to have vaccinations or wear masks in schools; it would also make it illegal for businesses to require employees to wear masks, and it would outlaw so-called "vaccine passports" that show proof of vaccinations.

Additionally, it would prohibit employers from hiring or firing employees based on whether or not the employee has been vaccinated, and it would also prohibit the firing or de-licensing of medical professionals who might disagree on Covid protocols.

The Florida Governor said in a press release:

When the world lost its mind, Florida was a refuge of sanity, serving strongly as freedom's linchpin. These measures will ensure Florida remains this way and will provide landmark protections for free speech for medical practitioners".

DeSantis has been a vocal opponent of pandemic health measures since 2021 despite his initial support for vaccines, which he once called "lifesaving".

This Florida Governor recently came under fire for an incorrect assertion that those who acquire the Covid-19 bivalent booster are "more likely to get sick".

According to the most recent findings from research conducted on the revised Covid-19 vaccines, the bivalent boosters appear to be more effective against the most recent strains of the virus when compared to the original vaccines.

Compared to the first Covid-19 vaccinations, the bivalent boosters developed by both firms generated much stronger immune responses while maintaining comparable levels of safety and tolerability.

There are people who are saying that the Florida Governor needs to relook at his strategy; if he thinks using coronavirus anti-vaccination and misinformation will win him votes, then he is wrong.