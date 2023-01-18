The 2024 Republican race could be the most crowded Primary in a long time — but so far, Trump is the only one confirmed

It seems like the Republican nomination race for the White House in 2024 will be the most crowded Primary race the nation has seen in a long time. But Donald Trump is the only one who confirmed interest in running.

Former United States President Donald Trump. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Trump is the only major Republican candidate to have announced a presidential candidacy so far; however, several other Republicans have hinted they would run as well, which might lead to a crowded primary for the Republican Party.

Everyone is keeping a close eye on a number of Republican candidates to see which emerging stars and influential voices might decide to run against Trump in the presidential election of 2024.

Even though Trump made the official announcement, the dismal performance of the GOP in the midterm elections has only spurred more Republicans to run for president themselves.

The only issue is those potential rivals for the Republican nomination are allegedly whispering behind the scenes that he has lost touch and that there are cracks in his base.

Even though around a dozen campaign operatives and consultants for the 2024 election reportedly said that Trump's electoral appeal is narrower than ever, the majority of those polled secretly stated that they still wouldn't want their candidate to be in the lead after Trump.

Some are apparently concerned about sustainability and want to flood the airwaves shortly before the early races in Iowa and New Hampshire rather than spending money to create name recognition when Trump is beating them with his Truth Social platform.

Others are hesitant to enter the race for fear of the concentrated attacks they would undoubtedly face from the former president and other potential rivals if they were the next to do so.

Most of his potential opponents reportedly want to refrain from engaging in head-to-head competition with him right away when they launch their respective campaigns.

Since announcing his candidacy in November, President Trump has opted to run a very low-key campaign, skipping the huge rallies that he participated in during his campaigns for both 2016 and 2020 until this recent update,