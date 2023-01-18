Trump receives backlash for working with Lindsey Graham on an upcoming — The two have a history of not liking each other

Donald Trump has received backlash following a statement that showed Lindsey Graham as one of the people who will be joining him on a campaign, given their history together.

Former United States President Donald Trump and Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo by Trump White House Archives / Flickr

Former United States President Donald Trump has come under fire for his decision to include Senator Lindsey Graham as a speaker at his rally in North Carolina.

This announcement by the Trump campaign of Senator Graham left many people on the internet with questions, from both Democrats and Republicans, given the history between these two.

During the race for the Republican nomination in 2016, Graham was a competitor of Trump's and a vocal critic of him. However, Graham quickly became one of the former president's closest allies in the Senate.

In fact, Graham has been one of Trump's closest allies since the beginning of his Presidency. He did briefly criticize Trump for his role in the insurrection that occurred on January 6, 2021, but after that, he supported Trump once more.

Although he has not publicly supported Trump for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, he has stated that Trump "will be hard to beat" in the primary election.

Trump's bid to regain the White House will enter a more public phase with this event, which will also serve as his first event in the style of a campaign rally since he announced his candidacy in November.

This visit to South Carolina by the former president also comes at a time when two of the state's most prominent Republicans are considering a run for the White House themselves.

Other than that, it also comes at a time when Trump is being criticized for his campaign launch, as well as for comments and actions that have been controversial over the past two months.

Trump's influence over Republican leaders and members is undiminished, and even without Twitter, his ability to command media attention is still unparalleled.

However, in the two months since his third presidential campaign announcement was made, competitor hopefuls are saying he has lost touch and that there are cracks in his base.