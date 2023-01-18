Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden

The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...

The First Son, Hunter Biden and his father, Joe Biden who happens to be the President of the United States. Photo by Writer Editor / Flickr

United States President Joe Biden has found himself embroiled in a situation involving classified documents found at his residence and former office.

President Biden's legal team found some of those documents in a "general suite" closet that was used by multiple people, according to a report.

It is reported that nobody knows who had access to the closet or how the sensitive documents got into the wrong hands once they were there.

The President asserts that he was unaware that the documents were located at his previous office and that he did not become aware of their existence until his lawyers informed the White House council office of their existence.

The matter was immediately referred to the Department of Justice (D.O.J.) by the Archives, just as it had been done previously when classified documents were found among Trump's files.

The matter was immediately referred to the Department of Justice (D.O.J.) by the Archives, just as it had been done previously when classified documents were found among Trump's files.

The classified documents are just the added mess to what Potus is dealing with, his son Hunter Biden has made news following a resurgence of his 'laptop' stories, on top of looming possible tax and gun charges.

The primary emphasis of the investigation that Hunter has been under shifted to whether or not he had accurately declared his income and/or made fraudulent statements on the paperwork he had used to acquire a firearm in 2018.

There are also criminal charges that he faces as a result of lying on gun purchase papers, but those remain low, but they are nonetheless in the hundreds each year.

Hunter could have his fate decided soon by the federal prosecutors on tax and gun charges, and this is set to reveal if an indictment will be required.

At this point, it is up to the United States Attorney for the District of Delaware to decide whether or not to press criminal charges.

President Biden's son has been the subject of a federal investigation since 2018, and the decision to seek criminal charges currently lies with the U.S. Attorney in Delaware.

Conservatives, who have long accused Hunter Biden of engaging in corrupt behavior through his business transactions in other countries, have long focused their attention on him as a target of their inquiry.

The pressure that has been put on President Biden by Republicans regarding those confidential documents found at his residence and old office continues.

Those are the same GOP leaders and supporters who have been so quick to defend former President Donald Trump and even called for the FBI to be defunded because of the Mar-a-Lago search.

These Republicans shrugged off Trump's controversy regarding his handling of sensitive national security secrets and are now leading the charge to describe President Biden's discovery as egregious.

They have slammed the media for downplaying claims of documents found at the President's residence and office, yet they have been harsh on the former President for his handling of confidential information.

The Republican Party has said President Biden is a hypocrite since he criticized Trump's behavior and actions when documents were found at his predecessor's Florida home.

This narrative is providing Republicans and the conservative media machine with valuable new fodder to bolster their argument that Democrats have "weaponized" the government against Republicans to further their political agenda.

The Democrats, on the other hand, are trying to convince anybody who would listen that there are substantial differences between President Biden's and Donald Trump's cases.

Democrats have argued that the manner in which his team handled the team, the Archives, and the Department of Justice (D.O.J) ought to increase confidence in the process.

It will be interesting to see how this will play out. The year 2023 could be politically harder on President Biden and his party — which is a problem because we have elections next year.

Because Republicans in the House of Representatives are eager to put their newly acquired investigative powers against the President's administration and the Democratic party as a whole.