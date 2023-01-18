Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden

Victor

The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Vz7J_0kIAw9wX00
The First Son, Hunter Biden and his father, Joe Biden who happens to be the President of the United States.Photo byWriter Editor / Flickr
United States President Joe Biden has found himself embroiled in a situation involving classified documents found at his residence and former office.

President Biden's legal team found some of those documents in a "general suite" closet that was used by multiple people, according to a report.

It is reported that nobody knows who had access to the closet or how the sensitive documents got into the wrong hands once they were there.

The President asserts that he was unaware that the documents were located at his previous office and that he did not become aware of their existence until his lawyers informed the White House council office of their existence.

The matter was immediately referred to the Department of Justice (D.O.J.) by the Archives, just as it had been done previously when classified documents were found among Trump's files.

The matter was immediately referred to the Department of Justice (D.O.J.) by the Archives, just as it had been done previously when classified documents were found among Trump's files.

The classified documents are just the added mess to what Potus is dealing with, his son Hunter Biden has made news following a resurgence of his 'laptop' stories, on top of looming possible tax and gun charges.

The primary emphasis of the investigation that Hunter has been under shifted to whether or not he had accurately declared his income and/or made fraudulent statements on the paperwork he had used to acquire a firearm in 2018.

There are also criminal charges that he faces as a result of lying on gun purchase papers, but those remain low, but they are nonetheless in the hundreds each year.

Hunter could have his fate decided soon by the federal prosecutors on tax and gun charges, and this is set to reveal if an indictment will be required.

At this point, it is up to the United States Attorney for the District of Delaware to decide whether or not to press criminal charges.

President Biden's son has been the subject of a federal investigation since 2018, and the decision to seek criminal charges currently lies with the U.S. Attorney in Delaware.

Conservatives, who have long accused Hunter Biden of engaging in corrupt behavior through his business transactions in other countries, have long focused their attention on him as a target of their inquiry.

The pressure that has been put on President Biden by Republicans regarding those confidential documents found at his residence and old office continues.

Those are the same GOP leaders and supporters who have been so quick to defend former President Donald Trump and even called for the FBI to be defunded because of the Mar-a-Lago search.

These Republicans shrugged off Trump's controversy regarding his handling of sensitive national security secrets and are now leading the charge to describe President Biden's discovery as egregious.

They have slammed the media for downplaying claims of documents found at the President's residence and office, yet they have been harsh on the former President for his handling of confidential information.

The Republican Party has said President Biden is a hypocrite since he criticized Trump's behavior and actions when documents were found at his predecessor's Florida home.

This narrative is providing Republicans and the conservative media machine with valuable new fodder to bolster their argument that Democrats have "weaponized" the government against Republicans to further their political agenda.

The Democrats, on the other hand, are trying to convince anybody who would listen that there are substantial differences between President Biden's and Donald Trump's cases.

Democrats have argued that the manner in which his team handled the team, the Archives, and the Department of Justice (D.O.J) ought to increase confidence in the process.

It will be interesting to see how this will play out. The year 2023 could be politically harder on President Biden and his party — which is a problem because we have elections next year.

Because Republicans in the House of Representatives are eager to put their newly acquired investigative powers against the President's administration and the Democratic party as a whole.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Joe Biden# Hunter Biden# Donald Trump# Republicans# Democrats

Comments / 1489

Published by

I write stories that matter

N/A
33K followers

More from Victor

Explainer: Trump is responsible for the National Debt; 25% occurred under him, most added before Covid pandemic

Donald Trump had a hand in the country having this insane debt because Congress raised the limit like three times under him when he promised to eliminate it during his campaign trails. Let's quickly look at this....

Read full story
1976 comments

Exclusive: Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program could help about 24% of Black adults

President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program could assist almost 24% of Black adults in clearing their federal student loan debt, according to a survey. The Student Loan Forgiveness program proposed by President Joe Biden has the potential to relieve approximately 24% of Black individuals of their obligation to pay back federal student loans, according to a survey.

Read full story
94 comments
Texas State

Border Control Union says Harris should be fired for not doing anything to mitigate the migrant issue

A border Control Union has stated that Kamala Harris should be dismissed for failing to lessen the migrant problem along the Texas-Mexico border in the two years since she was given the responsibility.

Read full story
203 comments
Texas State

Abbott accused of banning TikTok because 'youth didn't vote for him — but the Governor says China is an issue

Governor Abbott has been accused of banning TikTok in some schooling institutions due to the youth not voting for him during midterms, but the Governor claims that China is an issue.

Read full story
198 comments
Geraldine, AL

A farmer in Alabama secretly paid pharmacy bills for people in his town, and residents only found out after his death

There is a farmer in Alabama who was secretly paying pharmacy bills for the people of his town, and residents only found out about this after his death at the beginning of this year.

Read full story
23 comments
Florida State

Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies

Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.

Read full story
1453 comments

At least 196 members of the new Congress took cash from FTX & Bankman-Fried, many of them were just sworn in last week

Out of 535 new Congress members, there are at least 196 members who allegedly took money from Sam Bankman-Fried or other senior executives at FTX. At least 196 of the newly elected members of Congress are suspected of receiving financial support from Sam Bankman-Fried or other senior FTX executives, according to a report.

Read full story
480 comments

Hunter Biden admits to troubled life & drug addiction history, but he and Potus deny that he engaged in illegal activity

President Biden's son Hunter Biden has admitted to a troubled life in the past and a previously uncontrollable drug addiction. However, both he and his father have denied that he engaged in illegal activity.

Read full story
930 comments

Explainer: Biden so far appears to have had only a handful of documents, whereas Trump absconded with some 300

The specifics regarding the classified documents found at Biden or Trump's residence have shown repeatedly that the two situations are not the same. Apparently, Trump had more. Let's briefly explain this....

Read full story
1222 comments
Texas State

Last year Abbott promised to make property tax reduction his top priority — Now he's attempting to deliver on that word

Governor Abbott promised to prioritize property tax following reports that Texas homeowners were paying a higher proportion of their home's value than most homeowners in the rest of the country.

Read full story
605 comments

Trump maintains the House Committee panel made its case using doctored videos & deceptively edited witness depositions

Donald Trump has maintained that the House Committee report came from a panel that made its case using doctored videos and deceptively edited witness depositions. Former United States President Donald Trump has maintained that the report that came out of the House Committee was produced by a panel that made its case using doctored footage and witness depositions that were manipulated in a way that was misleading.

Read full story
540 comments
Wilmington, DE

Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times

Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.

Read full story
1607 comments
Florida State

Santos drag performance era comes back to haunt him because in the past he said Democrats want to 'groom our kids'

George Santos' past has returned to haunt him after his tenure when he did drag, come back to haunt him. The reported hypocrisy is that he once said Democrats want to groom kids.

Read full story
1274 comments
Florida State

DeSantis condemned for banning African American studies for Florida schools

Governor DeSantis has been condemned for his decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida. The decision that Governor Ron DeSantis made to prohibit the teaching of Advancement Placement (AP) for African American Studies in all schools in the state of Florida has been met with widespread criticism.

Read full story
93 comments

Of course, the Clintons...like almost every top Democrat leader, received donations from Bankman-Fried

The Clintons are also on the long list of influential Democratic leaders who benefited from Sam Bankman-Fried's political donations, and there is no way anyone is surprised by this.

Read full story
560 comments
Texas State

Abbott claims that migrants in 'military-style gear' are now sneaking into Texas

Governor Abbott has claimed that foreign nationals are sneaking into Texas dressed in camouflage to emulate the military-style gear to fool the border patrol agents. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has made claims that migrants are disguising themselves in camouflage to deceive border patrol authorities by entering the state.

Read full story
359 comments
Florida State

DeSantis tables legislation that will lead to a permanent ban on Covid health measures

A permanent ban on coronavirus health measures that the state of Florida has had over the past several years is something that Florida Governor DeSantis is considering. The legislation that Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis is proposing would put a permanent ban on the use of Covid health measures in the state, according to a press release.

Read full story
83 comments

The 2024 Republican race could be the most crowded Primary in a long time — but so far, Trump is the only one confirmed

It seems like the Republican nomination race for the White House in 2024 will be the most crowded Primary race the nation has seen in a long time. But Donald Trump is the only one who confirmed interest in running.

Read full story
1537 comments

Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program

Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.

Read full story
1192 comments

Trump receives backlash for working with Lindsey Graham on an upcoming — The two have a history of not liking each other

Donald Trump has received backlash following a statement that showed Lindsey Graham as one of the people who will be joining him on a campaign, given their history together. Former United States President Donald Trump has come under fire for his decision to include Senator Lindsey Graham as a speaker at his rally in North Carolina.

Read full story
505 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy