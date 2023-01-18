The Department of Justice is allegedly concealing hundreds of Hunter Biden and James Biden records, according to claims that a lawyer in a report has made.

Hunter Biden, also known as the current President of the United States son, Joe. Photo by Mary Smith 391034 / Flickr

A lawyer, Kevin Evans, has made some damning claims that the Department of Justice (D.O.J.) is attempting to hide hundreds of documents that could potentially be responsive.

According to those claims, these documents pertain to gifts received by First Son Hunter Biden and his Uncle James Biden from contacts in China, Russia, and Ukraine.

In March, Evans filed a lawsuit against the D.O.J., claiming that the department did not comply with his Freedom of Information Act request for records concerning the international business relationships of Joe Biden's son and brother.

In a report by a popular publication, Evans stated that he had requested documentation "pertaining to any relationship, communication, gift(s), and/or remuneration in any form" from either China, Russia, or Ukraine. ​

This lawyer claimed the following:

They eventually produced about 60 pages of documents, but they're all letters from senators and congressmen asking about Hunter and letters from D.O.J. back. Then towards the end of last year. Well, we have these 400 pages of potentially responsive documents, we need to review them."

Evans stated that the attorneys told him, and he stated that the government reiterated the claim once more in court. And after a few months, he reported that the government responded that it "neither confirmed nor denied" the allegations.

Evans has said that he believes the government will do whatever it takes to conceal the information from the public.

In April, two senators: Senator Chuck Grassley and Senator Ron Johnson, made public new documents that provided a more in-depth look into the business ties of the Biden family.

According to the documents, Hunter Biden and Jim Biden received monthly payments of $100,000 and $65,000, respectively, as part of a consulting agreement signed in August 2017.

The agreement was made between the first son and Gongwen Dong, a top official at CEFC China Energy, the report claims.

The alleged documents also indicate that Jim Biden's company, The Lion Hall Group, received payments directly from Hudson West III.

Hudson West III was a company that was jointly owned at the time by Hunter Biden's law firm Owasco and Coldharbour Capital LLC. Johnson and Grassley's report from September 2020 linked Dong to Hudson West III.

According to the narrative put forward by Republicans, President Joe Biden has been complicit in a decades-long scheme to profit from his position in public life through shady dealings carried out in various parts of the world that were orchestrated by his son, Hunter Biden.

But the actual discussion of what happened to Hunter is convoluted, notably dissimilar in key respects to the version of events that Republicans have been pushing, and unsettling in its own right.

He could have his fate decided soon by the federal prosecutors on tax and gun charges, and this is set to reveal if an indictment will be required.