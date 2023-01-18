White House unable to define what exactly Harris does to address mass migration following 4 million border encounters

The White House has not been able to define what is it that Vice President Harris does in her border crisis portfolio to address the nation's mass migration following 4 million encounters since she took the role.

Vice President Kamala Harris. Photo by Prachatai / Flickr

Since Vice President Harris was tasked with the responsibility of tackling the "main cause" of this border crisis over two years ago, millions of people have flooded to the southern border in an attempt to seek asylum.

Back in December, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre asked about Harris’ role at a briefing, and this was the response:

I don't have anything to lay out specifically on what that work looks like".

In November, the United States Customs and Border Protection agency recorded 233,000 border interactions. This represents a 35% increase from March of 2021 when Harris was given her job on the issue of mass migration there.

It is anticipated that the number of these border encounters will grow massively should the Title 42 order be rescinded, and the Supreme Court has already issued a judgment that the legislation should remain.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden was slammed for claiming that Vice President Harris knows the border crisis better than anyone during a Thursday press briefing.

This is because the Vice President has reportedly only been to one border-related event since June 2022, and the last time she was at the border was in summer of 2021.

As valid as responses to the President's message have been, the last time the Vice President went to the border since she was assigned with immigration policy, the response on both sides was not good.

Former President Donald Trump was one of the people who criticized Vice President Harris, stating that the only reason she was going to the border was because she knew Texas Governor Greg Abbott was planning a trip there with him.

However, Trump's criticism of the Vice President was far from the only voice raised against her as she attempted to come to grips with the issues of immigration and border security.

She was condemned for the message that she presented too while she was in Guatemala at the beginning of June by immigration activists as well as many people on the left side of the Democratic party.