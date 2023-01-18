DeSantis slammed for falsely claiming that people who get the bivalent booster are 'more likely to get infected'

Governor DeSantis has been condemned for falsely claiming that anyone who gets the Covid-19 bivalent booster shoots is more likely to get infected with the new subvariant.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flckr

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has come under fire for an incorrect assertion that those who acquire the Covid-19 bivalent booster are "more likely to get sick".

During a press briefing, Governor DeSantis further claimed that almost every study found those who receive the booster are more likely to get infected — a claim that has been debunked.

One user added that the Governor has to broaden his horizon for 2024, posing whether this is the best he can do for the looming presidential race.

Other people wondered why Governor DeSantis is still misinformed, and they added that implying that the booster is being imposed on people is a "blatant lie".

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report the first real-world evidence demonstrating that the bivalent booster provides "significant extra protection against symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection".

The amount of time that had passed since a person had their previous monovalent Covid vaccination also increased the benefits of the bivalent boosters.

Trial participants aged 18–49 who had gotten an original vaccine two to three months prior saw their effectiveness increase to 56% if they had received a monovalent Covid vaccine eight or more months prior to the start of the study. Previously, this figure stood at 30%.

After revising clinical trial results on their respective bivalent boosters earlier in November, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have revealed their findings from real-world testing.

In comparison to the first Covid-19 vaccinations, the bivalent boosters developed by both firms generated much stronger immune responses while maintaining comparable levels of safety and tolerability.

According to the most recent findings from research conducted on the revised Covid-19 vaccines, the bivalent boosters appear to be more effective against the most recent strains of the virus when compared to the original vaccines.

When taken together, the data indicate that a bivalent Covid booster vaccine should be administered to all eligible individuals to maintain their vaccination status and remain protected against the virus.