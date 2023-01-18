Biden to visit states with storm-devastated California communities, following $1 billion worth of damages

President Biden will visit communities ravaged by storms this week after the bad weather led to costly damages this year worth $1 billion.

President of the United States Joe Biden. Photo by Cathy Guarn / Flickr

United States President Joe Biden will travel to areas that have been devastated by storms in order to assess the damage caused by the severe weather, which is estimated to be worth $1 billion.

President Biden has declared a major disaster to have occurred in the state of California, and those strings of storms have made this the most expensive natural disaster that has happened in 2023.

In the past three weeks, California and other western states have been hammered by nine straight Pacific Ocean-based storms, and there have been 19 fatalities as a result of the extreme weather.

This has enabled the federal government to move more quickly to provide assistance to those affected, which may include assistance with temporary housing and repairs.

Relief workers in California who are working hard to clear landslides, shovel mud from roads, and remove fallen trees won't get much of a break from their labors.

President Biden will tour some of the storm-ravaged communities and "evaluate the need for extra federal assistance," according to a late Monday White House statement.

According to poweroutage.us, as of late Monday night, approximately 23,800 homes in the state lacked access to electrical power.

Since sometime in December 26, San Francisco has received more than 45 centimeters of rain, according to a report that was issued by the National Weather Service (N.W.S) for the Bay Area.