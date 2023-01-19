DeSantis's alleged refusal to fine hotels for violations of anti-human trafficking laws raises alarm

Concerns have been raised as a result of the reports that Governor DeSantis did not issue a single fine to any of the hotels that were found to have broken the laws that are intended to prevent human trafficking.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration are reportedly under fire for allegedly ignoring reports of child sex-trafficking claims and not doing anything to hotels that are propelling this insidious act.

More than 14,000 such citations have reportedly been issued to 6,669 hotels and other public lodging establishments for violating the law, which requires employees to be trained to recognize and report trafficking for sex or forced labor.

Those who violate the rules could potentially face fines of up to $2,000 daily. However, research conducted by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel says that the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has not levied a single fine.

What is concerning about there not being any fines is that more than one hundred hotels and other types of lodging establishments have racked up at least six violations each.

State Senator Lauren Book, who was the driving force behind the initial piece of legislation, expressed surprise when she found out there were no fines, and she stated that she intended to introduce a bill during the upcoming legislative session that would require fines for repeat offenders.

New research has also alleged that the state of Florida seems to have an issue of sex trafficking that befalls young girls who are placed in foster care.

The complicity of Florida's child welfare system in the trafficking of minors for sexual activity was uncovered by an investigation carried out by the South Florida Sun Sentinel over the course of a year.

This investigation reportedly used evidence obtained from government records, state and federal lawsuits, research studies, and interviews with victims and family members.

For some reason, the Sun Sentinel found that when a girl is taken in by the child welfare system in Florida, there is an increased risk that she may be sold into prostitution.

Girls raised in foster care and victims of human trafficking have many of the same vulnerabilities, including a history of abuse or exploitation, instability at home, insufficient parenting, and emotional fragility.

Because there are not enough friends, relatives, or foster home families who can care for teenagers, many of them are placed in institutional group homes that employ staff.

These group homes are frequently located in dangerous neighborhoods where the real estate cost is lower, and drug traffickers have direct access to the premises.