Opinion: Although details & sensitivity remain unknown, Biden documents should matter for the same reasons as Trump's

Whether we like it or not, and putting politics aside, the Biden documents should matter for the same reasons as those related to Trump, although the specifics of the documents and the degree to which they are sensitive are not yet fully known, writes Victor.

President of the United States Joe Biden. Photo by Matt Johnson / Flickr

President Joe Biden's documents should have the utmost importance and be of serious concern whether we all like it or not, whether one is a Democrat or a Republican.

Both cases will put Attorney General Merrick Garland's passionate focus on "equal justice under the law" to the test, determining whether the same rules apply to everyone.

It has been reported that Garland requested a preliminary review from the chief federal prosecutor in the Northern District of Illinois.

It is a violation of the law to knowingly store classified information in an unauthorized location, and President Biden expressed "surprise" when he found out that his private office had housed classified records.

It seems like Biden's own pointed criticisms of Trump's handling of secret intelligence are now coming back to haunt him, and they leave him vulnerable to accusations of hypocrisy.

Republicans have slammed the media for downplaying claims of documents found at Biden's house, but they have been harsh on former President Donald Trump's handling of confidential information.

After President Biden's counsel found the initial classified documents at the beginning of November, more searches were conducted, which led to additional documents that were of interest to federal officials being found.

These Republicans shrugged off Trump's controversy regarding his handling of sensitive national security secrets and are now leading the charge to describe President Biden's discovery as egregious.

Those are the same GOP leaders and supporters who have been so quick to defend Trump and even called for the FBI to be defunded because of the Mar-a-Lago search.

President Biden, on the other hand, has asserted that he was unaware that the documents were located at his previous office and that he did not become aware of their existence until his lawyers informed the White House council office of their existence.

Democrats have argued that the manner in which the matter was handled by the President's team, the Archives, and the Department of Justice (D.O.J) ought to increase confidence in the process.

It will be interesting to see the outcome of this case. President Biden has to answer, whether we like it or not. Leave your thoughts in the comments on the matter.

- This opinion piece is heavily driven by subjective and objective views on the Biden Documents. The column cannot be entered into evidence or used in a court of law. Neither the Author nor NewsBreak can be held responsible for the outcome of the DOJ investigation