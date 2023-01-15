Exclusive: DeSantis administration asked colleges to provide data about diversity & inclusion resources they use

Governor DeSantis's administration has reportedly asked all public educational institutions to provide them with data about resources they use related to diversity, equity, inclusion and critical race theory.

Recent actions taken by the Florida administration of Governor Ron DeSantis include a request made to all public colleges and universities for information regarding the diversity, equity, inclusion, and critical race theory resources that are utilized on their campuses.

One of the six appointees, Christopher Rufo, a conservative activist who has said American law is not currently discriminating against racial minorities, tweeted that Governor DeSantis was going to "lay siege" to university "diversity, equity, and inclusion" programs.

This conservative caught the attention of President Trump in the year 2020 when he appeared on Fox News and declared that critical race theory had "permeated every institution in the federal government."

Critical race theory can be explained as an academic discipline that has been around for several decades and investigates systemic racism in the United States.

Rufo and others maintain that systemic racism in the United States does not operate through American institutions to discriminate against a large number of underrepresented groups.

Even though the existence of institutional racism in this country is sometimes covered in K-12 schools and traditional classrooms, critical race theory is not typically taught in those settings.

Soon after the police in Minneapolis killed a black man named George Floyd, which was followed by a racial justice movement in the country that was criticized by conservatives, Rufo made an appearance on Fox News. This appearance took place not long after the incident.

A few days after Rufo's appearance on Fox News (which is a network on which he has frequently appeared), Donald Trump signed an executive order restricting federal diversity training programs.

President Biden has since rescinded this order, but it was signed by Trump. Following Trump's lead, state legislatures enacted laws that placed limits on what school personnel could say in class about race and racism.

Although DeSantis was able to get legislation passed that restricted the diversity training that businesses could provide to their employees, a judge in Florida was able to stop parts of the law from taking effect last year.