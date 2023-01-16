Trump suggested nuking North Korea and blaming someone else, a new book extract says

An extract of a new book has alleged that Donald Trump proposed the nuking of North Korea and then blaming it on someone else but was unsuccessful in the idea.

Former United States President Donald Trump. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Donald Trump has in the past proposed using a nuclear weapon to attack North Korea while simultaneously shifting blame to another nation, and a new section of a book alleged this.

According to reports, Trump was also "baffled and annoyed" to learn that he would need approval from Congress in order to launch a pre-emptive strike.

It is alleged that President Trump said those things in 2017, around the same time that he was making public threats against North Korea.

This information was disclosed in a brand new afterword written by New York Times Washington correspondent Michael Schmidt and included in the publication "Donald Trump v. The United States."

In 2017, when Trump publicly warned North Korea that it would "be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen" if it continued to make threats, the alleged comments were made behind closed doors by Trump.

Additionally, during his time in office, this former President frequently used Twitter to mock Kim Jong-Un, the leader of North Korea, who he referred to as "Rocket Man."

The book gives the impression that John Kelly, who had started working for Trump in July 2017 and was serving as chief of staff at the White House, was concerned about the president's attitude toward the East Asian nation.

According to the book, Kelly made an effort to persuade Trump and explain why carrying out this plan would be a poor idea.

He also tried to point out the economic repercussions of the war, but the book notes that this argument only briefly held Trump's attention.