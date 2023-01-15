It is possible that federal prosecutors will decide soon whether or not to indict the president's son on charges related to taxes and guns, but Republicans are misinformed about the specifics of those charges.

Hunter Biden, also known as the current President of the United States son, Joe. Photo by Mary Smith 391034 / Flickr

United States President Joe Biden's son Hunter could have his fate decided soon by the federal prosecutors on tax and gun charges, and this is set to reveal if an indictment will be required.

After his father was elected as vice president, this 52-year-old Yale Law Graduate forged business relationships with foreign interests that brought him millions of dollars and raised questions about whether or not he was capitalizing on his family's good name.

This raised concerns among government officials about the possibility of conflicts of interest and gave Republicans the opportunity to launch attacks on his father that would continue for years.

And after the passing of his brother Beau in 2015, Hunter spiraled downward into addiction, and even though he has cleaned up his act and is no longer involved in any shady deals, but his troubles continue to be a topic both legally and politically.

Investigators have thoroughly reviewed the documents and questioned the witnesses related to his business dealings in other countries, and among them is his position as a board member at Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company that was at the time being led by an oligarch who was at the time being investigated for corruption.

Hunter accepted this position while his father was serving as vice president and was responsible for overseeing Obama administration policy in Ukraine. These also include his equity stake in a Chinese business venture.

His failed joint venture with a Chinese tycoon who had courted well-connected Americans in both parties is also included. At one point, he presented Hunter Biden with a large diamond as a gift; however, he was later detained by Chinese authorities.

According to the narrative put forward by Republicans, President Joe Biden has been complicit in a decades-long scheme to profit from his position in public life through shady dealings carried out in various parts of the world that were orchestrated by his son, Hunter Biden.

Republican members of the House Oversight Committee demanded information from the Treasury Department regarding the financial dealings of Joe and Jill Biden as the first step in an investigation that they have long promised to conduct.

In a prior report on the Bidens meant to prepare for hearings, they stated they had evidence "demonstrating deliberate, repetitive deceit of the American people, abuse of the executive branch for personal gain, use of government power to obstruct the investigation," and other things.

The actual narrative of what happened to Hunter Biden is convoluted, notably dissimilar in key respects to the version of events that Republicans have been pushing, and unsettling in its own right.

Similar inquiries have been made by investigators looking for information about interactions between Hunter Biden's business associates and his father's colleagues.

When his account is investigated in greater depth, significant inconsistencies and contradictions between it and the narrative that Republicans are advocating for are found to emerge.