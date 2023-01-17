Biden's lawyers found classified documents inside a shared general suite & who had access to the closet remains unknown

Victor
  • Editor's Note: The intro read as Trump's legal team, but it is, in fact, current President Joe Biden's lawyers who reportedly found the papers. This has been fixed.

It is currently unknown who had access to the shared general suite's closet where the classified documents discovered by President Biden's legal team were located or how they even ended up there.

President of the United States Joe Biden.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr

United States President Joe Biden's legal team found the classified documents in a "general suite" closet that was used by multiple people, according to a report.

It is reported that nobody knows who had access to the closet or how the sensitive documents got into the wrong hands once they were there.

President Biden asserts that he was unaware that the documents were located at his previous office and that he did not become aware of their existence until his own lawyers informed the White House council office of their existence.

In response to a reporter's question, President Biden said:

I was surprised to learn there were any government records that were taken there to that office".

President Biden emphasized that he does not know what is contained in the documents that were discovered at a Washington, DC office that he used when he was an honorary professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

In an effort to quell the growing criticism and questions regarding the discovery, the White House has organized a call with top allies to explain the investigation surrounding the classified documents.

The matter was immediately referred to the Department of Justice (D.O.J.) by the Archives, just as it had been done previously when classified documents were found among Trump's files. And the D.O.J. moved quickly to appoint an Attorney to investigate the matter.

The Justice Department's deliberations over the 101 Constitution will run concurrently with its criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump's own classified fiasco at Mar-a-Lago.

And for some reason, this will make it more difficult for Democrats to portray the improper handling of classified information in starkly moralistic terms.

