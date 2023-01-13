Trump's potential rivals are whispering from the sidelines that he has lost his touch, that there are cracks in his base

Former United States President Donald Trump.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr

Former United States President Donald Trump's potential rivals for the Republican nomination for the White House in 2024 are allegedly whispering behind the scenes that he has lost touch and that there are cracks in his base.

Even though around a dozen campaign operatives and consultants for the 2024 election reportedly said that Trump's electoral appeal is narrower than ever, the majority of those polled secretly stated that they still wouldn't want their candidate to be in the lead after Trump.

Some are apparently concerned about sustainability and want to flood the airwaves shortly before the early races in Iowa and New Hampshire rather than spending money to create name recognition when Trump is beating them with his Truth Social platform.

Others are hesitant to enter the race for fear of the concentrated attacks they would undoubtedly face from the former president and other potential rivals if they were the next to do so.

The former president's attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have also not slowed, and columnists have said that this is probably because he feels under siege, or he could be trying to incline himself with one of the most popular Republican leaders.

The tension building up between these two Republican heavyweights have been at it since DeSantis refused to rule out the possibility of facing Trump in a GOP primary if he were to launch a presidential bid.

These recent attacks made by Trump are also being picked up by his followers, such as the candidate for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, who indicated that Governor DeSantis was being elevated above pro-Trump candidates.

The Republican Party's grass-roots infrastructure is governed by individuals loyal to Trump, despite the fact that those at the top of the party and its donor base with large sums of money may desire to move on from the former president.

In the two months since Trump launched his third presidential campaign, these alleged competitor hopefuls argue that Trump's peculiar absence from the campaign trail will harm him in the long run.

However, most of his potential opponents reportedly want to refrain from engaging in head-to-head competition with him right away when they launch their respective campaigns.

