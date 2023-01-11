Biden claims no knowledge of documents but Republicans want Trump-equivalency treatment — Democrats are not having it

Victor

President Biden claims he did not know the documents were at his previous office and that he only became aware of their existence once his lawyers contacted the council office. Republicans want the same treatment Trump received, but Democrats are pushing back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wUMXZ_0kAFit5t00
President of the United States Joe Biden.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr

United States President Joe Biden asserts that he was unaware that the documents were located at his previous office and that he did not become aware of their existence until his own lawyers informed the White House council office of their existence.

However, Republicans want President Biden to receive the same line of fate that Former President Donald Trump received when the FBI discovered classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in Floria.

As President Biden prepares for a meeting with the heads of countries adjacent to the U.S., he and his staff have been forced to deal with a number of difficult new questions as a direct result of recent events.

Republicans in the House of Representatives are eager to put their newly acquired investigative powers to use against the President's administration and the Democratic party as a whole.

Those are the same GOP leaders and supporters who have been so quick to defend Trump and even called for the FBI to be defunded because of the Mar-a-Lago search.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise asked the reporters:

If then-Vice President Biden took classified documents with him, and held them for years, and criticized former President Trump during that same time that he had those classified documents … I wonder why the press isn’t asking the same questions of him".

These Republicans shrugged off Trump's controversy regarding his handling of sensitive national security secrets and are now leading the charge to describe President Biden's discovery as egregious.

President Biden's party has argued that the manner in which the matter was handled by his team, the Archives, and the Department of Justice (D.O.J) ought to increase confidence in the process.

The matter was immediately referred to the D.O.J. by the Archives, just as it had been done previously when classified documents were found among Trump's files. And the D.O.J. moved quickly to appoint an Attorney to investigate the matter.

  • This is a developing story...

# Joe Biden# Republicans# Donald Trump# Democrats# Department of Justice

