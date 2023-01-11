Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslides

The authorities at a town in California that also happens to be home to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle was ordered to evacuate on Monday due to terrible weather.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. Photo by Jornal Brasil em Folhas / Flickr

The residents of a California community home to Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were forced to flee the area after firefighters warned that mudslides may engulf their homes.

On hillsides that were already saturated from weeks of rain, it was anticipated that Montecito, a town that is also a favorite of American entertainment royalty such as Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Aniston, could receive up to eight inches of rain in just twenty-four hours.

Emergency services have advised anyone currently in the region in the town, which is located approximately 90 minutes outside of Los Angeles, to evacuate immediately.

A number of roads leading into the town are flooded, therefore, an AFP reporter stated that police had set up checkpoints to prevent people from entering the town.

Although locals could be seen fleeing the area on Monday night, the power was still on, and at least one business was operating normally.

Because it is located at the foot of a mountain range that was damaged by fire five years ago, the town of Montecito, known for its multi-million dollar houses perched in the gorgeous California countryside, is particularly susceptible to mudslides.

The order to evacuate Montecito was issued as the state of California was being pummeled by the most recent in a series of storms that have already resulted in the deaths of 12 people.

Even though California often has a lot of rain during the winter, the State is being put to the test by these recent storms.

They come at a time when much of the western United States is more than two decades into a punishing drought, which has led to a significant increase in the number of wildfires and their ferocity.