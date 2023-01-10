GOP States suing Biden's Administration over student loan program believe it will deprive the States of future tax money

The Republican states suing President Biden's administration over Student Loan Cancelation program believe that it will deprive their states of future tax collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oeERI_0kA6YiN000
President of the United States Joe Biden.Photo byMatt Johnson / Flickr

The Republican-controlled states participating in the lawsuit against United States President Joe Biden's administration over the Student Loan Cancellation program are of the opinion that it will prevent their governments from collecting future taxes.

The Biden administration was almost immediately confronted with the possibility of legal challenges to its plans, and Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Carolina are the states that are challenging this program.

Conservative attorneys, Republican lawmakers, and business-oriented groups asserted that President Biden was exceeding his authority by taking such sweeping action without the approval of Congress.

Democratic lawmakers who were running in tough re-elections for the midterms distanced themselves from the student loan cancellation program and did not even attempt to use it when campaigning for votes.

Republican officials, on the other hand, called it an unfair government giveaway for relatively wealthy people at the expense of those who didn't pursue higher education.

The Republican attorneys general who filed their lawsuit on behalf of their respective states argues in their lawsuit that the forgiveness program violates the Administrative Procedures Act.

This act details how federal agencies should make regulations in order to guarantee that executive branch policies are well-reasoned and explained.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who is leading the group, said in an interview:

The president does not have the authority to put himself in the place of Congress. These actions must be taken by Congress, and he can't override that".

However, President Biden argued before the Supreme Court that he did not require additional authorization from Congress for the Student Loan Cancellation program because he acted within the scope of his executive authority.

The President submitted a brief to the United States Supreme Court asking the court to uphold its decision to forgive hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans.

His administration argued that it acted within its executive authority and did not require new congressional authorization, a submitted brief has shown.

The Justice Department rejected the legal challenges that were brought forward by a half-dozen states that are led by Republicans and also maintained that the states did not have a basis for challenging the decision in court in the first place.

The legal path that lies ahead is unclear as the matter has now reached the Supreme Court, but it may be addressed over several months.

