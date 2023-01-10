Exclusive: How Trump body-shamed DeSantis, told donors not to fund him & threaten to release more info if he were to run

Donald Trump allegedly body-shamed Governor DeSantis, encouraged his donors not to fund him for midterm elections and threatened to release scathing information about him if he ran for office.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Former U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo by Flickr

It is alleged that former United States President Donald Trump made derogatory comments about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and urged his donors not to donate for the midterm elections.

A report from The Washington Post stated that Trump urged his donors to refrain from providing financial support to Governor DeSantis.

The former president is alleged to have accused Governor DeSantis of being "ungrateful" after he helped him with an endorsement in 2018 during his run for state office.

Maggie Haberman of the New York Times reportedly heard from sources that Trump body-shamed the Florida governor behind closed doors and said he was "whiny".

Trump also threatened to make "unflattering" information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis public if he (DeSantis) were to launch a presidential bid for the White House.

Trump said he knows more about DeSantis than anyone other than perhaps the Governor's wife, Casey, and he promised to unleash all of that if he attempts to run for the Republican nomination in 2024.

The former president's attacks on Governor DeSantis have not slowed, and columnists have said that this is probably because he feels under siege.

The feud has been unnecessarily intense, in a way that it even overshadowed Governor DeSantis' last days of campaigning following Trump's referring to the Florida governor as "Ron DeSanctimonious".

Those comments were made while Trump presented polling figures that showed him substantially ahead of DeSantis in a prospective contest against DeSantis in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

This was also the former president's first direct attack on DeSantis, marking a new phase in their competition for who will lead the party. And it came after months of subtle barbs that showed a growing rivalry between the two of them.

The tension between these two Republican heavyweights has been at it since DeSantis refused to rule out the possibility of facing Trump in a GOP primary if he were to launch a presidential bid.

The Washington Post report delved into how Trump had also been monitoring the Florida Governor's public appearances and his poll numbers.

According to the results of multiple straw polls, DeSantis is rapidly gaining favor among Republican voters and other leading party members and is emerging as the primary challenger to Trump, but he is yet to announce his bid.