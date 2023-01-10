Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes

Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated.

Former United States President Donald Trump. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.

Trump argued that he could not be sued for his alleged role in encouraging the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol because he was handling official presidential business at the time of the attack.

This was a continuation of previous claims that the Presidency rendered him "immune" from legal liability, however, legal experts have partially rejected this notion when it comes to criminal charges.

In the three civil lawsuits contesting his participation in the insurrection, Trump is attempting to claim absolute immunity from liability as a defense against the allegations made against him.

But the precedent set by the Supreme Court, the principle of the separation of powers, and policy considerations all compel the conclusion that Trump cannot avoid liability for his actions.

This includes encouraging the violent disruption of a constitutionally mandated session of Congress for his own personal gain.

This conclusion is vital to the protection of the fundamental concept that no one is above the law, not even the president.

The Supreme Court has held that a sitting president is completely immune from being sued privately for monetary damages by private parties for actions that challenge conduct that falls within the "outside perimeter" of the president's official authority.

However, the court has made it clear that immunity does not extend beyond the "outside perimeter" of his official duties; it terminates at that point, which means that a president does not enjoy complete immunity for their personal actions while in office.

The final House Committee report claims Trump participated in criminal activity by joining in a "multi-part plot" to subvert the 2020 presidential election results and not stopping his followers from destroying the Capitol.

The eight chapters of the report tell the narrative primarily in the same way, and they describe the numerous facets of the remarkable scheme that Trump and his advisers created to attempt and nullify President Joe Biden's victory.