FDA warns crucial drug may not work against the Covid subvariant three-months after Biden said the pandemic was over

Three months after President Biden declared the pandemic to be over, the FDA has issued a warning that a crucial drug may not be effective against the Covid variant.

A covid test stock photo. Photo by Waldemar Brandt on Unsplash

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning to citizens of the United States, stating that the FDA does not anticipate that the drug Evusheld will neutralize XBB.1.5, the Covid Omicron subvariant.

This warning was mostly directed towards immunocompromised Americans, seeing as this new subvariant is currently estimated to account for 28% of circulating variants in the country.

According to the World Health Organization, it is the most transmissible subvariant that has been found to date.

It is responsible for an increase in cases on the East Coast of the United States, where it accounted for approximately three-quarters of newly sequenced cases in the previous week.

This warning from the FDA comes three after President Biden commented about the Covid pandemic being over, and many people agreed with his statement, but some pointed out that the novel coronavirus was not over.

The comments came after President Biden had a sit-down with Scott Pelley in a 60 minutes interview at the Detroit Auto Show; he said during one of the segments:

The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We're still doing a lot of work on it …but the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one is wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it's changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it."

It seems like some agree that the pandemic part is over. However, the novel coronavirus is still in an endemic form, with the New York Times saying that the cases have all fallen noticeably in recent weeks, a promising sign that national conditions are improving.

The president added that the public health agencies continue to treat Covid as a public health emergency, and the World Health Organization's head recently said: "We're not there yet, but the end is in sight." He could not have predicted this new subvariant.

According to the arguments of a group of medical professionals specializing in infectious diseases, the problem won't be solved by conducting tests on passengers flying from China.

However, the federal government is also considering another plan, which involves making Covid testing, diagnosis, and treatment virtually available in order to keep sick people in their homes.