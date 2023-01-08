DeSantis slammed for his decision to turn a progressive Florida college into a conservative one

Governor DeSantis has been slammed for his hopes of turning a progressive Florida college into a stringent, conservative one by liberals.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Photo by Matt Johnson / Flickr

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration's aspirations of transforming the New College of Florida from a liberal institution into one that is more strict and conservative have been criticized.

On the website of the New College of Florida in Sarasota, it is stated that the community of the school "celebrates diversity, encourages individual expression, and values openness, kindness, and mutual respect".

It further adds that the private college that served as the institution's forerunner was "founded on principles of equality and inclusion."

For some reason, this does not seem like the vision that Governor DeSantis and his administration have in mind at all.

James Uthmeier, the Governor's chief of staff, said to the Daily Caller website:

It is our hope that New College of Florida will become Florida's classical college, more along the lines of a Hillsdale of the South".

Larry Arnn, the current president of Hillsdale College, recently made headlines after he stated that educators "are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country" and that "anyone" can become a teacher.

He served as the head of Trump's 1776 Commission, which had the goal of opposing the New York Times' 1619 Project and the aligned K-12 curriculum it promoted.

The 1619 Project was a collection of essays and articles that positioned the institution of slavery and its repercussions at the forefront of the historical narrative of the United States.

The Civics and American history curriculum taught in Hillsdale schools from kindergarten through high school promotes conservative values, criticizes progressive values, and distorts civil rights history.

For instance, the curriculum teaches that "the civil rights movement was almost immediately turned into programs that ran counter to the lofty ideals of the Founders."

The website for Hillsdale College lists more than 30 authors and thinkers that students will encounter during their time there; most of them are white men.

The college is responsible for the establishment of dozens of "classical" charter schools all over the United States. (And it is important to note that Hillsdale does not own or run these schools. However, it does help train the faculty and staff and assist in sharing the curriculum).