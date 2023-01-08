Biden weighs in on Russia's order for a ceasefire in Ukraine, says he's reluctant to respond to anything Putin says

President Biden has weighed in on Russia's decision to order a ceasefire in Ukraine by saying that he's very much reluctant to respond to anything Putin says.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo by Carmen Rodriguez / Flickr

United States President Joe Biden has commented on Russia's decision to order a ceasefire in Ukraine by stating that he is very hesitant to respond to anything that Russian President Vladimir Putin has to say.

Biden suggested that Putin's struggle in Ukraine after ten months of war resulted in thousands of lives being lost, the President said to the reporters at the White House.

When he was asked about this proposed truce, President Biden said:

I'm reluctant to respond to anything that Putin says. I found it interesting that he was willing to bomb hospitals and nurseries, and churches... on the 25th and New Year's. I mean, I think he's trying to find some oxygen."

After Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, called for a Christmas truce, Putin is said to have issued an order for a ceasefire starting at noon this past Friday, according to the Kremlin.

The ceasefire offer made during Russia's Orthodox Christmas was rejected by Ukraine, which stated that there would be no truce until Moscow withdrew its occupying forces from the territory they had invaded.

The hierarchy of the Orthodox Church in Ukraine has, as of 2019, acknowledged the Primorsky Orthodox Church of Ukraine as an independent jurisdiction, and the Primorsky Church rejects any notion of allegiance to the Moscow Patriarch.

The date of Christmas celebrations in many Ukrainian households was moved to December 25, aligning them with those in Western countries.

It would be the first major truce in the over 10-month-long war that has already claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people and left large swaths of Ukraine in ruins.

Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the United States, accused the administration of the United States of lacking any desire for a political settlement.

Antonov said that "even" the unilaterally declared ceasefire was being labeled as an attempt to find some oxygen in the situation.