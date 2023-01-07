Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services.

Bullets stock photo. Photo by David Levêque on Unsplash

An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.

According to Virginia law, children younger than six years old cannot be tried as adults in the state and cannot be placed in the custody Department of Juvenile Justice.

However, a judge assigned to juvenile cases has the authority to remove a child from the custody of their parents and place the child under the supervision of the Department of Social Services.

James Alan Fox, a criminologist at Northeastern University in Boston, said that an incident involving a child as young as six is involved in a school shooting is extremely unusual.

The fact that this shooting took place in a classroom is yet another aspect that stands out about the incident because many take place away from the confines of the school building, where there is no adult supervision.

Fox added that the data listed school shootings involving children aged seven, eight, and nine and older but did not include children aged six, this is based on data sets dating back to 1970.

Officials in Newport News are also having difficulty comprehending how a child of such a tender age could be involved in a school shooting, according to the city's mayor.

The shooting was reportedly not an accident, and the investigators are currently attempting to determine where the child obtained the firearm.

The authorities detained the child in question and were not able to provide more information about getting in contact with the parents by the time this story was sent for publication.