Explainer: Why DeSantis is freezing BlackRock's $2 billion worth of assets and the issue Republicans have with ESG

Early December, news broke that Governor DeSantis and his administration would be freezing $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock. Most people do not know that this was caused by something called ESG that I would like to explain briefly...

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

In December, the state of Florida announced that it would be pulling $2 billion worth of state assets managed by BlackRock, sending extreme excitement to most GOP leaders and their supporters.

This was the most recent instance in which Republicans have attacked "woke" firms and money managers and threatened to reverse the $40 trillion ESG investment industry.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink became Governor Ron DeSantis' recent target, which escalated the conflict between Republicans and the largest money managers in the world over their policies regarding ESG investments.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance. Now, when a company has ESG policies, it signifies its strategy centered on the three pillars of environmentalism, social responsibility, and good governance.

Financial advisory firms such as BlackRock, also signatories of the United Nations, have committed to adhering to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investing.

As such, BlackRock's ESG policies allow a diversity of approaches across different investment teams and strategies, and they prioritize those in how to operate their businesses.

However, Republicans have had the long-held belief that liberals are employing environmental, social, and corporate governance investing tactics to achieve an ideological agenda that the voters would defeat at the polls.

According to the Republican party, the top money managers in the country are violating their fiduciary duties by putting their ideological beliefs ahead of their client's financial returns to further an ideological agenda.

They have also initiated investigations into the influence that large money managers have on a variety of issues, ranging from racial justice to the reduction of emissions.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is one of the Republican leaders who signed a law in 2021 to prevent financial companies with ESG policies from operating in Texas due to their discrimination against the oil and gas sector.

BlackRock, which manages $8 trillion in assets, published a statement that accused the state of Florida of placing political considerations ahead of performance considerations.

While BlackRock has urged portfolio businesses to reveal more data about how they appoint more diverse board members, it has stated its initiatives are targeted at enhancing company performance and opposed requests for steps like divesting from oil companies.

So far, only Republican-controlled states have made large reallocations away from BlackRock, including $794 million taken by Louisiana's treasurer and $500 million by Missouri's treasurer, both in October.