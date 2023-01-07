Explainer: Why DeSantis is freezing BlackRock's $2 billion worth of assets and the issue Republicans have with ESG

Victor

Early December, news broke that Governor DeSantis and his administration would be freezing $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock. Most people do not know that this was caused by something called ESG that I would like to explain briefly...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35SsSe_0k73Zlx700
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr

In December, the state of Florida announced that it would be pulling $2 billion worth of state assets managed by BlackRock, sending extreme excitement to most GOP leaders and their supporters.

This was the most recent instance in which Republicans have attacked "woke" firms and money managers and threatened to reverse the $40 trillion ESG investment industry.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink became Governor Ron DeSantis' recent target, which escalated the conflict between Republicans and the largest money managers in the world over their policies regarding ESG investments.

  • ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance. Now, when a company has ESG policies, it signifies its strategy centered on the three pillars of environmentalism, social responsibility, and good governance.

Financial advisory firms such as BlackRock, also signatories of the United Nations, have committed to adhering to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investing.

As such, BlackRock's ESG policies allow a diversity of approaches across different investment teams and strategies, and they prioritize those in how to operate their businesses.

However, Republicans have had the long-held belief that liberals are employing environmental, social, and corporate governance investing tactics to achieve an ideological agenda that the voters would defeat at the polls.

According to the Republican party, the top money managers in the country are violating their fiduciary duties by putting their ideological beliefs ahead of their client's financial returns to further an ideological agenda.

They have also initiated investigations into the influence that large money managers have on a variety of issues, ranging from racial justice to the reduction of emissions.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is one of the Republican leaders who signed a law in 2021 to prevent financial companies with ESG policies from operating in Texas due to their discrimination against the oil and gas sector.

BlackRock, which manages $8 trillion in assets, published a statement that accused the state of Florida of placing political considerations ahead of performance considerations.

While BlackRock has urged portfolio businesses to reveal more data about how they appoint more diverse board members, it has stated its initiatives are targeted at enhancing company performance and opposed requests for steps like divesting from oil companies.

So far, only Republican-controlled states have made large reallocations away from BlackRock, including $794 million taken by Louisiana's treasurer and $500 million by Missouri's treasurer, both in October.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Ron DeSantis# BlackRock# Republicans# Lawmakers# Democrats

Comments / 7

Published by

I write stories that matter

N/A
27K followers

More from Victor

Biden claims no knowledge of documents but Republicans want Trump-equivalency treatment — Democrats are not having it

President Biden claims he did not know the documents were at his previous office and that he only became aware of their existence once his lawyers contacted the council office. Republicans want the same treatment Trump received, but Democrats are pushing back.

Read full story
78 comments
Montecito, CA

Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslides

The authorities at a town in California that also happens to be home to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle was ordered to evacuate on Monday due to terrible weather. The residents of a California community home to Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were forced to flee the area after firefighters warned that mudslides may engulf their homes.

Read full story
44 comments
Nebraska State

GOP States suing Biden's Administration over student loan program believe it will deprive the States of future tax money

The Republican states suing President Biden's administration over Student Loan Cancelation program believe that it will deprive their states of future tax collection. The Republican-controlled states participating in the lawsuit against United States President Joe Biden's administration over the Student Loan Cancellation program are of the opinion that it will prevent their governments from collecting future taxes.

Read full story
417 comments
Florida State

Exclusive: How Trump body-shamed DeSantis, told donors not to fund him & threaten to release more info if he were to run

Donald Trump allegedly body-shamed Governor DeSantis, encouraged his donors not to fund him for midterm elections and threatened to release scathing information about him if he ran for office.

Read full story
13 comments

Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes

Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.

Read full story
1267 comments
Washington, DC

Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to date

The claim made by Sicknick's family that Trump is responsible for his son's death in a car accident is the most severe charge made to date. The claim made by Brian Sicknick's family, an officer who died after responding to the January 6 insurrection, that former President Donald Trump is responsible for his son's death is the most severe charge made to date.

Read full story
648 comments
Texas State

Abbott says the White House achieved 'historically low levels' of illegal immigration under Trump's administration

Governor Abbott says that the previous administration of Donald Trump was responsible for the federal government achieving record low levels of illegal immigration. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said that "the federal government achieved historically low levels of illegal immigration" under the administration of former President Donald Trump.

Read full story
1450 comments
Texas State

Opinion: Is Warren not a public figure? Because public figures get slandered daily. So, why is he suing O'Rourke?

Warren is suing O'Rourke for claims that he made during a campaign trail. Both their lawyers are discussing whether Warren is a public figure. Given his brand, it's arguable. So, why is suing for accusations that are a norm for public figures? Asks Victor.

Read full story
22 comments

Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program will cost around $400 billion over 30 years or end up being $20 billion higher

The Student Loan Cancellation program that was launched by the Biden Administration will cost the nation an estimated $400 billion over the next three decades or end up being around $20 billion.

Read full story
506 comments
Texas State

Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'

Lawmakers have released evidence pointing to how a number of Texas key players helped with the planning, instigation, and execution of the 'insurrection' that took place on January 6.

Read full story
166 comments

FDA warns crucial drug may not work against the Covid subvariant three-months after Biden said the pandemic was over

Three months after President Biden declared the pandemic to be over, the FDA has issued a warning that a crucial drug may not be effective against the Covid variant. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning to citizens of the United States, stating that the FDA does not anticipate that the drug Evusheld will neutralize XBB.1.5, the Covid Omicron subvariant.

Read full story
3 comments

FTX is attempting to 'claw back' donations in order to repay creditors

There is a possibility that clawback clauses will require the return of billions of dollars that were paid in the weeks, months, or even up to a year before FTX went bankrupt. The administration of FTX is working to retrieve donations totaling millions of dollars that were made by the cryptocurrency exchange, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Read full story
5 comments
Shelby, NC

A North Carolina woman won the lottery twice — just months apart

There is a woman in North Carolina who won the lottery twice, just two months apart, according to the State Lottery. Kenya Sloan, a 41-year-old North Carolina woman, won the lottery not once but twice in the span of just two months, according to the statement from the State Lottery.

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

DeSantis slammed for his decision to turn a progressive Florida college into a conservative one

Governor DeSantis has been slammed for his hopes of turning a progressive Florida college into a stringent, conservative one by liberals. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration's aspirations of transforming the New College of Florida from a liberal institution into one that is more strict and conservative have been criticized.

Read full story
535 comments

Biden weighs in on Russia's order for a ceasefire in Ukraine, says he's reluctant to respond to anything Putin says

President Biden has weighed in on Russia's decision to order a ceasefire in Ukraine by saying that he's very much reluctant to respond to anything Putin says. United States President Joe Biden has commented on Russia's decision to order a ceasefire in Ukraine by stating that he is very hesitant to respond to anything that Russian President Vladimir Putin has to say.

Read full story
32 comments
Newport News, VA

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.

Read full story
1288 comments
Texas State

'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during Christmas

Governor Abbott has defended his decision to send migrants to Washington, D.C., during Christmas Eve in subfreezing temperatures, by saying the White House is full of hypocrites with their Hypocrite-in-Chief.

Read full story
542 comments
Florida State

Video shows Trump and DeSantis mimicking each other during media briefings

A video showing Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis mimicking each or displaying similar traits during media briefings has resurfaced after trending in the last year. A video that went viral a year ago and showed former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis imitating each other or displaying similar characteristics during media briefings has resurfaced.

Read full story
6 comments

Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority

Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.

Read full story
3187 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy