'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during Christmas

Victor

Governor Abbott has defended his decision to send migrants to Washington, D.C., during Christmas Eve in subfreezing temperatures, by saying the White House is full of hypocrites with their Hypocrite-in-Chief.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott.Photo byThe Daily Texan / Flickr

The statement that the White House is full of hypocrites, led by their Hypocrite-in-Chief, was used by Texas Governor Greg Abbott as a defense for his decision to bus migrants to Washington, D.C., on Christmas Eve, even though temperatures were far below freezing.

Governor Abbott responded to the harsh criticism leveled against him by the White House for his decision to transport additional migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' home.

Renae Eze, a spokesperson for Abbott, said in a statement:

The White House is full of a bunch of hypocrites, led by the Hypocrite-in-Chief .... Instead of their hypocritical complaints about Texas providing much-needed relief to our overrun and overwhelmed border communities, President Biden and Border Czar Harris need to step up and do their jobs to secure the border—something they continue failing to do".

The Texas Governor was called out on acting 'inhumanely' by people on Twitter following reports that he sent a bus full of migrants while it was freezing that Saturday night.

More than 150 religious leaders also spoke out against Governor Abbott and condemned his attacks and handling of issues pertaining to people of other nationalities.

Among the arrivals were reportedly people seeking asylum, and the buses' original route was to take them to New York, but they were rerouted to Washington, DC, because of the weather.

According to videos shared on social media, migrants being dropped off could be seen, with some only wearing T-shirts despite the bitterly cold temperatures.

They were reportedly provided with blankets before being transferred to another bus that drove them to a nearby church.

Amy Fischer, a volunteer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, which has been receiving migrants sent to Washington, DC, since the spring, said that the organization had been prepared for Saturday night's arrivals.

She said in a report from CNN:

The DC community has been welcoming buses from Texas anytime they've come since April. Christmas Eve and freezing cold weather is no different. We are always here welcoming folks with open arms".

Fisher added that they had been informed about it earlier by an NGO working at the border in Texas, and welcoming migrants is something they started doing back in spring.

The White House slammed this recent incident by Governor Abbott and his administration, calling it a "cruel, dangerous, and disgraceful spectacle."

