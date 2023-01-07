Video shows Trump and DeSantis mimicking each other during media briefings

A video showing Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis mimicking each or displaying similar traits during media briefings has resurfaced after trending in the last year.

Screengrab of Former United States President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis comparison. Photo by @therecount / Twitter

In the video, some of the hand gestures that Trump uses when relaying information during a briefing can be seen emulated by DeSantis when he is talking to the media.

They two have been speculated as the forefront runners who could potentially compete for the Republican nomination to challenge the Democrats for the White House.

Even though DeSantis has not publicly declared his intention to run for president in 2024, Trump entering this race following his November announcement could somehow lead to a slow rise in DeSantis' popularity.

Trump's niece, Mary, believes that he will take revenge on Florida Governor DeSantis if he is ever elected to the White House again, she said in a podcast.

This is not the first time the public hears of this. Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat also believed that the former president will try to challenge the Florida Governor.

Ben-Ghiat explained how the GOP and DeSantis had adopted the former president's false stolen election rhetoric to advance their political careers on an episode of the Mary Trump Show.

According to Ben-Ghiat, DeSantis' success as a "mini-Trump" could eventually turn against him because Trump may decide that he poses a political threat.

During this segment, she said:

But [DeSantis is] flourishing, and Trump's in limbo, which increases the odds that he has to run for office because he's got to get back in and shut everything down and take revenge. I have zero doubt that this is how strongmen are".

The two discussed how Governor DeSantis is doing well by mimicking Trump's behavior and how he moved politically to further grow among Republican voters.

Trump has embarked on his presidential bid journey with a bomb-throwing renegade that is presumed willing to bring down the party surrounding him if he is challenged.

It is the reason why he has threatened to make "unflattering" information about DeSantis public if the Florida Governor were to launch a presidential bid for the White House.