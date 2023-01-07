Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority

Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected.

United States President Joe Biden argued before the Supreme Court that he did not require additional authorization from Congress for the Student Loan Cancellation program because he acted within the scope of his executive authority.

The President submitted a brief to the United States Supreme Court asking the court to uphold its decision to forgive hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans.

His administration argued that it acted within its executive authority and did not require new congressional authorization, a submitted brief has shown.

The Justice Department rejected the legal challenges that were brought forward by a half-dozen states that are led by Republicans and also maintained that the states did not have a basis for challenging the decision in court in the first place.

Several Republican leaders like Ted Cruz showed excitement their excitement with this program being halted by a court order, and it is possible that the court won't reach a verdict until several months have passed.

This program by President Joe Biden had already been put on pause because of a separate legal challenge, but the administration had continued to collect applications and had received 26 million of them up to this point.

Since the program to erase student loans was launched in August, the Biden administration has been forced to contend with a number of legal challenges to the program.

Low and middle-income borrowers who qualify for the program could get up to $10,000 of their federal student loans cancelled and up to $20,000 if they also got a Pell grant while they were in college.

The legal path that lies ahead is unclear, but it is possible that the matter may be addressed after a period of several months. Furthermore, some feel it will finally be brought before the Supreme Court.

The decision made by President Biden to forgive the debt was, without a doubt, one of the most far-reaching financial decisions ever made by a president without the approval of a particular congressional committee.

Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Carolina are the states that are challenging this program from the Biden Administration.

They believe that the administration does not have the authority to allow such a sweeping action on its own and that it will deprive the states of future tax money.