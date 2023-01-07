Opinion: Republicans have no actionable border agenda other than 'build the wall'. So, what's their fight?

For as long as the Republican leaders and their supporters have been fighting for proper border control measures, they have not really put forward a strong bill that isn't just branded with "build the wall". One does not help but wonder if they even have foreign policies that they can table, writes Victor.

Shipping containers line the area near the Rio Grande river on the Eagle Pass border in Texas. Photo by Sergio Flores / AFP

The issue of immigration has been a serious one in the United States and saw both the Republicans and the Democrats spend years and resources fighting each other because they cannot seem to agree on effective measures.

Since the beginning of modern politics in the U.S., immigration has been a central point of contention as officials attempt to balance the competing demands of economic growth, national security, and humanitarian needs.

In the year 2020, foreign nationals accounted for about 14% of a sizeable proportion of the population in the United States.

Due to the inability of Congress to reach a consensus on how to manage immigration difficulties, many policy questions have been delegated to the judicial system and the executive branch.

Years have passed without Congress reaching a consensus on immigration reform, which has effectively shifted some major policy decisions into the hands of the executive and judicial branches of the federal government while also fueling debate in the halls of state and municipal governments.

Even though he has had difficulty dealing with an unprecedented surge of migrants, President Joe Biden has successfully rolled back some of the restrictive regulations that former President Donald Trump enacted.

And this is where Republicans picked up issues and attempted to push back. As much as the President wants to keep making the country open to foreign talent, GOPs feel like the rollout needs to yield better results.

Enters Republicans and their controversial tactics at controling U.S. borders

The past year was no exception to the pattern of using immigration as a divisive issue during election years; it has been going on for a long time, especially in the manifesto by Republican leaders.

A number of candidates allegedly spread myths and racist stereotypes about an "invasion" to stoke fears among voters and gain support for their campaigns.

It is reported that over 3,200 distinct paid messages that used anti-immigrant attacks were detected by America's Voice, a nonprofit organization that advocates for immigration rights.

This doesn't even consider the unscrupulous media stunts by Republican Governors, who tried to create divisiveness by transporting asylum seekers to places like Martha's Vineyard via planes and buses, demonstrating politics at its most reprehensible.

However, significant spending on anti-immigrant advertisements was largely ineffective as a political strategy in this election cycle, and victories for immigrants' rights in a number of states showed that a path toward immigration reform that is acceptable to both parties not only exists but would be well received by voters.

While many advocates for immigration rights in Congress had victories at midterms, other candidates who supported the idea of the Great Replacement were unsuccessful in their bids for office.

Even though there were triumphs for politicians who were opposed to immigration in certain states, the politics of division were, in general, rejected by many people across the country.

Do they even have decent, actionable policies because "build-the-wall" is a flop?

Although Americans have significant concerns about immigration in general, they continue to be unconvinced that a wall would effectively solve the problems they perceive.

Consequently, Republican politicians appear to have concluded that it would be to their advantage if the electorate continued to demonstrate widespread anxiety about the border rather than if lawmakers attempted to impose a solution that would be unpopular with the public.

Yes, the annual number of people apprehended for illegally crossing the southern border has reached record highs, and its dataset looks like this:

Roughly three-quarters of Americans (73%) believe that increasing security along the U.S.-Mexico border to reduce illegal crossings should be a very (44%) or somewhat (29%) important objective of U.S. immigration policy.

Around 91% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents believe border security should be a top priority.

This is compared to 59% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents.

And according to a survey of 7,648 U.S. adults conducted from August 1 to August 14.

Now, with these stats of the security at the border being an issue, it makes a sound point why the "Build the Wall!" along the Mexican border, chants started happening from Republicans.

Since Donald Trump first hit the campaign trail in 2015 and led repeated chants of "Build the wall!" from his supporters, the construction of a physical barrier along the Mexican border has been one of his signature issues.

Following his victory, Trump could take advantage of the fact that his fellow Republicans controlled both Houses of Congress. But he didn't insist on billions of dollars in wall funding until after Democrats won control of the House.

If building a wall along the southern border is as crucial to President Trump as he claims it is, then why didn't Republicans provide funding for it when they controlled Capitol Hill?

The answer to the above question is that there is a disagreement between Republicans and Democrats over the most urgent concerns regarding the nation's immigration system.

According to a new Pew Research Center survey, Democrats place greater importance on paths to legal status for those who entered the country illegally, particularly those who entered the country as children.

Republicans, on the other hand, place a greater emphasis on border security and deportations of immigrants who are in the country illegally.

Seeing as that is the fight, bills that the GOP should be working on should include targeting businesses and owners who hire undocumented foreigners without putting them through the proper visa application route.

This does not end there, policies and quotas can be introduced, and more people can be hired to expedite the asylum seeker programs, among many issues.