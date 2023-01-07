The DeVos family that pledged almost $200 million to GOP governors since 1999 donates to aid Florida's homelessness

In response to the state's issue with homelessness, the DeVos Family Foundation has announced a donation of $60,000 - this is the same family that has injected around $200 million into political donations.

A stock photo depicting an area where homeless people reside. Photo by Levi Meir Clancy on Unsplash

For over 20 years, the Devos family reportedly has donated an estimated $200 million as regular donors to several Republican leaders who preceded Governor Florida DeSantis -- including the governor himself.

Now the family has pledged to an initiative that aims to mitigate the issue of homelessness, hence the $60,000 donation that was recently made.

This donation is reportedly for protecting and safeguarding young people who are experiencing homelessness with unconditional love and respect and will be able to reach an even greater number of young people in the Central Florida community.

The contributions are being made as part of the DeVos family's 30 Grants Initiative, which aims to give a combined total of $3 million to thirty local groups throughout the course of the current season and the one that will follow it.

This program aims to invest in people and projects that will have an impact on Central Florida's young, as well as on the vital requirements of families and the community's overall enrichment.

The DeVos Family Foundation (DVFF) donated $1 million to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Central Florida and throughout the state of Florida back in September.

The Disaster Victims' Families and Friends Fund, which was founded by the Heart of Florida United Way and the Central Florida Foundation, received a donation of $500,000 from the DVFF.

The Florida Disaster Fund received a contribution of $250,000. After determining which needs were the most urgent, an additional sum of $250,000 was put aside for the reconstruction.

The family owns the NBA's Orlando Magic which Richard DeVos helmed before transferring ownership to his children.

With their extensive network, the Michigan-based DeVos family has showered far-right Republican leaders with campaign cash for years to keep them as governors leading in Florida.

According to a Michigan Campaign Finance Network analysis, the DeVos family has contributed more than $82 million to political causes since 1999.

However, it is impossible to tell the extent of these donations, as some estimates put that figure closer to $200 million.

The DeVos family has a strong tradition of lending a helping hand to those who are in need. Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Charley in 2004, the family donated $1 million to relief efforts.

In 2016 following the tragedy that took place at a nightclub in Orlando, they pledged $400,000 and in 2020, backed a $2 million compensation fund to assist employees who were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.